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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains what went wrong against Stellenbosch - 'We know it’s the beginning of the season'
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Frustration at the FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs were forced to settle for a single point on Tuesday evening after a tactical battle against Stellenbosch FC ended in a stalemate.
The result leaves the Soweto giants in a precarious position as they attempt to keep pace with the early frontrunners in the Betway Premiership.
Adding to the post-match drama, Da Cruz was a notable absentee during the standard media duties immediately following the final whistle.
Reports indicated that the coach suffered a sudden bout of illness, which included vomiting, preventing him from facing the press.
However, he recovered sufficiently to attend the Carling Knockout Last 16 draw on Wednesday, where he finally addressed the performance against Stellies and the club's current trajectory.
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Addressing the lack of efficiency
Speaking through his interpreter, Julien Le Heran, the Frenchman was honest about the squad's shortcomings in front of goal.
"We are disappointed," Da Cruz said.
"We are disappointed for our fans because we know every game our fans are happy," Da Cruz said, as per KickOff.
"But we must analyse the situation very well. We didn’t win, but we had chances to score.
"We know it’s the beginning of the season & we lack efficiency inside the box, but it’s only work, work, work!"
The coach's emphasis on hard work suggests that the technical staff is fully aware of the mounting pressure.
With the fanbase growing restless over perceived tactical rigidity, Da Cruz is adamant that time and repetition on the training ground will eventually yield results.
The struggle to convert possession into goals has become a recurring theme, and the Frenchman is banking on his players finding their rhythm as the season progresses into its second month.
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Chasing the pace-setters
Although the head coach remains unbeaten in domestic league action so far, the accumulation of draws is beginning to take a toll on their title aspirations.
The pressure to perform is magnified by the club's upcoming schedule, which includes a mix of domestic knockout competitions and continental responsibilities.
The pairing with TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout adds another layer of complexity to their season, as supporters expect silverware to return to Naturena.
Da Cruz must now find a way to balance these multiple fronts while ensuring his side regains their scoring touch in the league.
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Focus shifts to continental action
There is little time for Amakhosi to dwell on the Stellenbosch result as they prepare for a difficult trip to Zambia. The club is set to face Red Arrows in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round tie.
Following their return from Zambia, the schedule remains relentless with a home fixture against the Rockets in cup action followed by the highly anticipated Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.
These high-stakes matches will serve as the ultimate litmus test for Da Cruz’s tactical philosophy.
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