Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz explains what went wrong against Stellenbosch - 'We know it’s the beginning of the season'

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to settle for a single point on Tuesday evening after a tactical battle against Stellenbosch FC ended in a stalemate.

The result leaves the Soweto giants in a precarious position as they attempt to keep pace with the early frontrunners in the Betway Premiership.

Adding to the post-match drama, Da Cruz was a notable absentee during the standard media duties immediately following the final whistle.

Reports indicated that the coach suffered a sudden bout of illness, which included vomiting, preventing him from facing the press.

However, he recovered sufficiently to attend the Carling Knockout Last 16 draw on Wednesday, where he finally addressed the performance against Stellies and the club's current trajectory.