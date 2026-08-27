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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz bemoans 'too much gifts' at the back after Richards Bay draw - 'It’s not normal to concede two goals like that'
Defensive howlers
The Glamour Boys appeared to be in a strong position at the Princess Magogo Stadium, but individual errors ultimately forced them to settle for a point against the Natal Rich Boys.
Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, a visibly disappointed Da Cruz did not hold back in his assessment of the performance, suggesting that the result felt more like a defeat than a hard-earned draw.
The coach emphasised that while the overall play was encouraging, the nature of the goals conceded was unacceptable for a club of Chiefs' stature and ambitions in the domestic league this season.
Gifts to opponents
The Chiefs tactician was particularly baffled by how his team could dominate large spells of the game yet still find themselves vulnerable at the back.
He highlighted the disparity between their attacking intent and their defensive execution, noting that top-flight football rewards clinical play and punishes the kind of charity his defenders showed on the night. The Frenchman is clearly demanding a higher level of concentration moving forward.
"Yes, we conceded that goal, but after we continued to play well. We made a good first half, but we made too much gifts to the opponents, and we lost two points," Da Cruz told SuperSport TV during his post-match interview.
"To continue to play like that because we made a good first half, but it’s not normal to concede two goals like that when we play this type of football, when we played so well so I asked them to continue to play well and to continue to push, push."
Impact of the substitutes
Despite the defensive headaches, there were flashes of positivity for the Soweto giants, particularly regarding the depth of the squad. Asanele Velebayi proved to be a spark off the bench, providing a crucial assist for Siphesihle Ndlovu's equaliser, which ultimately saved the club's unbeaten record. This ability to change the game via tactical adjustments and fresh legs provided the only silver lining for the frustrated head coach.
Da Cruz was quick to praise the impact of those who entered the fray in the second half, acknowledging that a long season will require contributions from every member of the roster. The coach is building a philosophy centered on collective responsibility, and he believes that the mindset of the substitutes will be vital as they look to climb the table and compete for silverware in the Betway Premiership.
"It’s the beginning of the season. Our substitutes, when they come in, they make a very good job; we need to keep this, we need to keep this mindset because we don’t need eleven players, but we need a complete squad to look forward," Da Cruz said.
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Building a complete squad
Looking ahead, the Amakhosi boss remains focused on the long-term project, even if the immediate defensive issues require urgent attention on the training ground. He reiterated that the season is still in its infancy and that the team is still evolving into the unit he envisions.
Da Cruz has over a week of training time before Chiefs' next fixture against Siwelele on Saturday, September 5.
They then have two more league encounters before the international break, away against Polokwane City on September 12, and again on the road against Golden Arrows on September 19.
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