Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz bemoans 'too much gifts' at the back after Richards Bay draw - 'It’s not normal to concede two goals like that'

The Chiefs tactician was particularly baffled by how his team could dominate large spells of the game yet still find themselves vulnerable at the back.

He highlighted the disparity between their attacking intent and their defensive execution, noting that top-flight football rewards clinical play and punishes the kind of charity his defenders showed on the night. The Frenchman is clearly demanding a higher level of concentration moving forward.

"Yes, we conceded that goal, but after we continued to play well. We made a good first half, but we made too much gifts to the opponents, and we lost two points," Da Cruz told SuperSport TV during his post-match interview.

"To continue to play like that because we made a good first half, but it’s not normal to concede two goals like that when we play this type of football, when we played so well so I asked them to continue to play well and to continue to push, push."







