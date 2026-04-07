Kaizer Chiefs coach drops injury update on Brandon Petersen as Amakhosi face goalkeeping crisis after Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari returned to the sidelines

Kaizer Chiefs were plunged into a goalkeeping conundrum when captain Brandon Petersen underwent surgery at the end of February.

The situation became worse when Fiacre Ntwari was also required to go under the knife for the second time this season.

That left Bruce Bvuma as the first choice while being deputised by reserve goalkeeper Talakani Mazhamba.

Co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has issued an update on Petersen's progress.