Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen, Fiacre Ntwari and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs coach drops injury update on Brandon Petersen as Amakhosi face goalkeeping crisis after Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari returned to the sidelines

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
B. Petersen
F. Ntwari
B. Bvuma
K. Ben Youssef

The Soweto giants could be regretting their January decisions after opting against signing a new goalkeeper while also sending Bontle Molefe out on loan. With their current shot-stoppers struggling with availability, the club is dangerously thin on options between the sticks at a crucial stage of the season.

  • Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs' goalkeeping crisis

    Kaizer Chiefs were plunged into a goalkeeping conundrum when captain Brandon Petersen underwent surgery at the end of February.

    The situation became worse when Fiacre Ntwari was also required to go under the knife for the second time this season.

    That left Bruce Bvuma as the first choice while being deputised by reserve goalkeeper Talakani Mazhamba.

    Co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has issued an update on Petersen's progress.

    • Advertisement
  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Latest update on Petersen

    "Petersen was with the physio, and I have to say thank you to the medical staff," said Ben Youssef as per KickOff.

    "They have prepared him, and for the last two weeks, he has been working and will soon be back with the team."

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Broos' Petersen admission

    Petersen was injured at a time he was enjoying some good form, and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently admitted that had the Chiefs captain not been injured, he would have called him up for the national team camp for the international friendly matches against Panama.

    “Leaner is with us, but when you also see Brandon Petersen, he was performing very well with Chiefs. It was the same thing, I think, more than a year ago,” said Broos as per FARPost.

    “Then suddenly, his performances dropped. We said, 'No, we don’t take him'. So, I thought I could take him now, but he is injured. But it’s good that you have people to back up those guys who are always there. One day, we shall have to replace them.

    “Ronwen cannot play until he is 40. So, we have to look for the future. Maybe those guys like Leaner or Petersen will be Bafana Bafana goalkeepers in future.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bvuma under fire for failing basics

    Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has blamed Bvuma for failing to cover the post when he conceded against Orbit College in a Premier Soccer League match on Monday.

    “They [Orbit] got a set-piece well-done good goal with the header, but Bvuma, no, you can’t,” said Vilakazi, according to iDiski Times.

    “No, no, no, at this level you can’t, in that pole. Maybe if that boy headed far past, then I’d understand, but no way. And you could see how he tried to handle the ball; it tells you about Bvuma.

    “Sometimes you end up questioning some basic things from the keeper. It’s a basic thing: put your body there next to the pole and let the ball hit you in the face if it has to. But there is no way that ball can pass you.”

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC