Kaizer Chiefs coach drops injury update on Brandon Petersen as Amakhosi face goalkeeping crisis after Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari returned to the sidelines
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Chiefs' goalkeeping crisis
Kaizer Chiefs were plunged into a goalkeeping conundrum when captain Brandon Petersen underwent surgery at the end of February.
The situation became worse when Fiacre Ntwari was also required to go under the knife for the second time this season.
That left Bruce Bvuma as the first choice while being deputised by reserve goalkeeper Talakani Mazhamba.
Co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has issued an update on Petersen's progress.
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Latest update on Petersen
"Petersen was with the physio, and I have to say thank you to the medical staff," said Ben Youssef as per KickOff.
"They have prepared him, and for the last two weeks, he has been working and will soon be back with the team."
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Broos' Petersen admission
Petersen was injured at a time he was enjoying some good form, and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently admitted that had the Chiefs captain not been injured, he would have called him up for the national team camp for the international friendly matches against Panama.
“Leaner is with us, but when you also see Brandon Petersen, he was performing very well with Chiefs. It was the same thing, I think, more than a year ago,” said Broos as per FARPost.
“Then suddenly, his performances dropped. We said, 'No, we don’t take him'. So, I thought I could take him now, but he is injured. But it’s good that you have people to back up those guys who are always there. One day, we shall have to replace them.
“Ronwen cannot play until he is 40. So, we have to look for the future. Maybe those guys like Leaner or Petersen will be Bafana Bafana goalkeepers in future.”
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Bvuma under fire for failing basics
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has blamed Bvuma for failing to cover the post when he conceded against Orbit College in a Premier Soccer League match on Monday.
“They [Orbit] got a set-piece well-done good goal with the header, but Bvuma, no, you can’t,” said Vilakazi, according to iDiski Times.
“No, no, no, at this level you can’t, in that pole. Maybe if that boy headed far past, then I’d understand, but no way. And you could see how he tried to handle the ball; it tells you about Bvuma.
“Sometimes you end up questioning some basic things from the keeper. It’s a basic thing: put your body there next to the pole and let the ball hit you in the face if it has to. But there is no way that ball can pass you.”