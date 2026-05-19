Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze says the team has taken important steps toward a brighter future – ‘We wanted to be high up there and to compete for the title until the end’

The victory against AmaZulu was more than just another three points for the Glamour Boys; it solidified their third-place finish and confirmed their ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

For a club of Chiefs' stature, returning to continental competition is a non-negotiable requirement, and Kaze believes the current squad has handled the pressure of those expectations with growing maturity.

The tactician is optimistic about the trajectory of the club.

“I’ll summarise that it was a good season. It could have been better, that’s for sure, and we know that.

"We have laid the foundation for better things in the future because we wanted to be high up there and to compete for the title until the end.

"But there are lessons that have been learned, and that will be put into consideration going forward,” Kaze noted, as reported by Soccer Laduma.