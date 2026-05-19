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Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze says the team has taken important steps toward a brighter future – ‘We wanted to be high up there and to compete for the title until the end’
- Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026
Amakhosi secure continental return
The victory against AmaZulu was more than just another three points for the Glamour Boys; it solidified their third-place finish and confirmed their ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
For a club of Chiefs' stature, returning to continental competition is a non-negotiable requirement, and Kaze believes the current squad has handled the pressure of those expectations with growing maturity.
The tactician is optimistic about the trajectory of the club.
“I’ll summarise that it was a good season. It could have been better, that’s for sure, and we know that.
"We have laid the foundation for better things in the future because we wanted to be high up there and to compete for the title until the end.
"But there are lessons that have been learned, and that will be put into consideration going forward,” Kaze noted, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Building a championship mentality
While finishing third represents significant progress compared to recent seasons, the mandate at Naturena remains the league title.
Kaze admitted that while the team fell short of a sustained title tilt this year, the structural improvements within the squad are evident.
The focus now shifts to bridging the gap between being challengers and becoming champions.
The 50-point milestone serves as a statistical proof of life for a team that has struggled for consistency over the last half-decade.
By establishing a clear tactical identity and a more resilient defensive unit, the technical team feels they have moved past the rebuilding phase and are now ready to refine the details necessary for silverware.
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The Durban factor and fan impact
A recurring theme throughout the campaign has been the incredible reception Chiefs have received in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Moses Mabhida Stadium has become a fortress of sorts for Amakhosi, providing a backdrop for some of their most vital performances in both the domestic league and preliminary continental fixtures.
Kaze was quick to credit the supporters for their role in the team's resurgence.
“I would say that Moses Mabhida has been very good to us.
"Durban has been very good to us throughout the season in the Confederation Cup and in the league.
"Every time we come here, the fans are there.
"They cheer us on, they give us that extra energy to go that mile above,” the coach explained.
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What’s next for Chiefs?
The season concludes this Saturday with a home clash against Chippa United, once again in Durban.
It serves as a final opportunity for the technical staff to assess the squad before the off-season recruitment drive begins.
Kaze issued a rallying cry to the supporters to fill the stands one last time for what he describes as a celebration of the club's progress.
“The only thing that I can say is that I'm very, very humbled by the support that we get from our fans, and that's why we do everything we can on the field to make them happy.
"I want to make a plea to them that next Saturday it's going to be our final home game here in Durban.
"Come out in numbers, come support the club of your life, and we will do everything to give you that joy back,” Kaze added as the club looks to end the year on a high note.