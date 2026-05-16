Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze reacts to Glody Lilepo' silly red card - 'In future we need to be careful about things like that'
- Backpagepix
From hero to zero in Durban
Glody Lilepo experienced the ultimate rollercoaster of emotions during Kaizer Chiefs' hard-fought victory over AmaZulu.
The winger proved to be the match-winner on the day, finding the back of the net in the 68th minute to secure a crucial 1-0 win for Amakhosi.
The result was massive for the Glamour Boys, as it opened up a commanding 10-point gap between them in third place and the chasing pack in fourth.
However, the joy of the goal was short-lived. Having already been cautioned earlier in the match, Lilepo allowed his emotions to get the better of him during his celebrations.
The 28-year-old ripped off his shirt in a moment of pure adrenaline, leaving the referee with no choice but to brandish a second yellow card and subsequent red.
It was a lapse in judgment that turned the hero of the afternoon into a frustrated spectator for the final whistle.
- Backpage
Kaze issues a stern warning
Speaking after the match, Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze struggled to hide his disappointment regarding the avoidable dismissal.
While he acknowledged the emotional intensity of the Premier Soccer League, he insisted that professional players must maintain their composure to avoid hurting the team.
Kaze's primary concern is the lack of discipline that will now see one of his key attackers sidelined for the final stretch of the season.
"We need to be careful because he was already booked, and he takes his shirt off as he celebrates," Kaze said as quoted by iDiski Times.
"Which means that we’re going to miss him in the last game. It’s an unfortunate situation.
"Sometimes you also understand the player, the passion and relief for scoring, but it’s good that we have three points.
"But in the future, we need to be careful about things like that."
- Backpage
Missing the season finale
The timing of the suspension could not be worse for Lilepo, who has been a consistent presence for the Soweto giants this term.
He will now be forced to sit out the club’s final league fixture at home against Chippa United.
It is a frustrating end to a productive individual campaign for the former Al Hilal man, who has contributed significantly to the club's push for a strong finish in the standings.
Lilepo ends his league season with a respectable tally of five goals and four assists from 27 appearances.
While his contribution against AmaZulu ultimately secured the points, his absence against the Chilli Boys provides an unnecessary headache for Kaze and the technical team.
Chiefs will now have to find a tactical solution to replace his pace and directness as they look to wrap up their season on a high note in front of their home supporters.
- Backpage
What comes next for Lilepo?
Lilepo will be suspended for that final match of the campaign, and he will miss the opening game of the 2026/27 season as part of his two-match suspension.
However, missing the next season's opener is subject to his impending decision on his future at Chiefs.
The highly-rated attacker has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs on the African continent and in the Middle East.
The Naturena side will be aiming to fight hard to keep their key man, who has netted nine goals and four assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.