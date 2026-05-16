Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze reacts to Glody Lilepo' silly red card - 'In future we need to be careful about things like that'

Glody Lilepo experienced the ultimate rollercoaster of emotions during Kaizer Chiefs' hard-fought victory over AmaZulu.

The winger proved to be the match-winner on the day, finding the back of the net in the 68th minute to secure a crucial 1-0 win for Amakhosi.

The result was massive for the Glamour Boys, as it opened up a commanding 10-point gap between them in third place and the chasing pack in fourth.

However, the joy of the goal was short-lived. Having already been cautioned earlier in the match, Lilepo allowed his emotions to get the better of him during his celebrations.

The 28-year-old ripped off his shirt in a moment of pure adrenaline, leaving the referee with no choice but to brandish a second yellow card and subsequent red.

It was a lapse in judgment that turned the hero of the afternoon into a frustrated spectator for the final whistle.







