Kaizer Chiefs' Cedric Kaze claims Nkanyiso Shinga took long to debut because 'he was new & not used!' Updates on left-back's injury in loss to Richards Bay
Finally! Shinga makes his debut...
Ethan Chislett made his debut against Stellenbosch a week ago, and questions were asked about Nkanyiso Shinga.
The technical team responded by fielding him on Tuesday against Richards Bay, seven months after signing for the club.
Nevertheless, it ended badly for Amakhosi, who fell by a solitary goal against the Natal Rich Boys.
Why did Shinga debut take long?
“He’s a new player in the country, he’s a player that has not played in the PSL,” Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze responded when asked about the defender.
“He needs to train well to get used to the league, to get used to his teammates too; we thought it was the right moment to introduce him," he added.
Update on Shinga's injury
Things didn't go as planned for Shinga as he was subbed in the 82nd minute following an injury sustained on the pitch.
"I haven’t spoken to the medical staff, we’re going to assess him [on Tuesday night and Wednesday] morning. We’re going to see the extent of the injury," Kaze further updated.
The big task
After recovering, Shinga will have to show he is better than Paseka Mako and Bradley Cross to be guaranteed regular game time.