Nkanyiso Shinga, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs' Cedric Kaze claims Nkanyiso Shinga took long to debut because 'he was new & not used!' Updates on left-back's injury in loss to Richards Bay

The 25-year-old versatile defender joined the Soweto giants in the off-season transfer window from Portuguese second-tier outfit Alverca to help in strengthening the then Nasreddine Nabi-led Amakhosi. However, he has endured a lengthened spell on the sidelines owing to the technical team's preferences and partly owing to injuries.

    Finally! Shinga makes his debut...

    Ethan Chislett made his debut against Stellenbosch a week ago, and questions were asked about Nkanyiso Shinga.

    The technical team responded by fielding him on Tuesday against Richards Bay, seven months after signing for the club.

    Nevertheless, it ended badly for Amakhosi, who fell by a solitary goal against the Natal Rich Boys.

    Why did Shinga debut take long?

    “He’s a new player in the country, he’s a player that has not played in the PSL,” Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze responded when asked about the defender.

    “He needs to train well to get used to the league, to get used to his teammates too; we thought it was the right moment to introduce him," he added.

    Update on Shinga's injury

    Things didn't go as planned for Shinga as he was subbed in the 82nd minute following an injury sustained on the pitch.

    "I haven’t spoken to the medical staff, we’re going to assess him [on Tuesday night and Wednesday] morning. We’re going to see the extent of the injury," Kaze further updated. 

    The big task

    After recovering, Shinga will have to show he is better than Paseka Mako and Bradley Cross to be guaranteed regular game time.

