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Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen opens up on return to Amakhosi first team after a couple of weeks out with injury - 'I felt a bit of pressure'

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B. Petersen

The South Africa international has been vital for the Glamour Boys since the late 2024/25 season when the then-coach Nasreddine Nabi gave him a second chance. The 31-year-old hopes to make the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    The unfortunate injury

    Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen started the 2025/26 started the season quite well, managing 11 clean sheets that kept the club in the race for the Premier Soccer League crown.

    However, emergency appendix surgery hours before the Soweto Derby saw him miss about two months where the club relied on Bruce Bvuma.

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  • Petersen's return

    The former Bidvest Wits custodian made a return to the Amakhosi team on April 12 against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium.

    Petersen kept his 12th clean sheet as the club went on to beat the Rockets 2-0. Nevertheless, he was unlucky in the game against Magesi on Wednesday where he conceded despite the club's 4-1 victory.


  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    I felt a bit of pressure

    “Coming back a few days ago was amazing for me, especially to get a good result,” the Cape Town-born goalie told the club's media team.

    “Prior to that, we had three good results, so I felt a bit of pressure, personally. But it was good to win with a clean sheet.”

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  • Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The massive target for Chiefs

    Chiefs are third on the table with 45 points after 13 wins, six draws and four losses from the 23 games that have been played.

    Petersen hopes to help Amakhosi finish in the top-three to get a CAF Confederation Cup ticket. They will play Polokwane City on Saturday in the next top-tier outing.