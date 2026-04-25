Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen lays bare the stakes as Orlando Pirates beckon: 'It's going to be a fight, but the soldiers will be ready!'

Forget the bragging rights, Sunday's Soweto Derby is massive for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as far as Premier Soccer League targets are concerned.

Bucs are aware that victory means they will remain on top of the table regardless of the result between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay later in the day.

For Amakhosi, it will be a massive step toward their top-three ambition to secure a CAF Confederation Cup ticket.



