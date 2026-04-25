Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen lays bare the stakes as Orlando Pirates beckon: 'It's going to be a fight, but the soldiers will be ready!'
The big match
Forget the bragging rights, Sunday's Soweto Derby is massive for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as far as Premier Soccer League targets are concerned.
Bucs are aware that victory means they will remain on top of the table regardless of the result between Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay later in the day.
For Amakhosi, it will be a massive step toward their top-three ambition to secure a CAF Confederation Cup ticket.
- Backpage
Petersen set to be involved after missing previous derby
The 31-year-old was set to feature in the initial Soweto Derby played on February 28.
However, it wasn't to be, as he sustained an injury a couple of days before the game and ended up missing out as his team fell 3-0 with Bruce Bvuma in goal.
Petersen is now ready to help his team avenge the defeat on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.
- Backpage
What are the stakes?
"I would say yes. If you look at everything so far this season and the stakes, there is fighting for the league and fighting for CAF spots; there is all of that," Petersen said in a presser.
"If you look at the log, there are people coming, so you want to finish as high as you can.
"You want to secure continental football for next season, so for me, the magnitude of this game, I would say, is probably one of the most exciting, one of the biggest derbies that I will be playing in because of all the stakes," he added.
An end-to-end fixture?
Petersen insists Amakhosi are ready to take their old rivals regardless of what some may feel.
"From the first to the last whistle, it's going to be back and forth; it's going to be a fight, but come Sunday, the soldiers will be ready," he concluded.