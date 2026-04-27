Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen delighted to silence critics after MOTM performance against Orlando Pirates insisting Amakhosi 'have been working exceptionally hard but people don’t see it'

Petersen was rewarded for his inspired showing at the FNB Stadium, but he appreciated his teammates for making it possible.

“It was never easy; I was always under the spotlight. You know, there was always criticism, all of that. But I think for me, a major role is my family in the support system I have. And for me, that’s why it’s so emotional," he said in his post-match interview.

“Because this is not just for me; it’s for all of them, each and every one that’s been behind me, messaging me, the staff, the supporters, everyone, knowing that they’re backing me, man, being able to pull off a performance like I did [on Sunday].

"It doesn’t come overnight," Petersen added.







