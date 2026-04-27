Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen delighted to silence critics after MOTM performance against Orlando Pirates insisting Amakhosi 'have been working exceptionally hard but people don’t see it'
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Soweto Derby in a nutshell
The South Africa international was exceptional on Sunday as the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs ended 1-1.
Both teams needed maximum points as they worked on meeting their targets for the season, but as fate had it, the fixture ended with a point apiece.
Petersen was rewarded for his inspired showing at the FNB Stadium, but he appreciated his teammates for making it possible.
“It was never easy; I was always under the spotlight. You know, there was always criticism, all of that. But I think for me, a major role is my family in the support system I have. And for me, that’s why it’s so emotional," he said in his post-match interview.
“Because this is not just for me; it’s for all of them, each and every one that’s been behind me, messaging me, the staff, the supporters, everyone, knowing that they’re backing me, man, being able to pull off a performance like I did [on Sunday].
"It doesn’t come overnight," Petersen added.
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People don't see our work!
"We’ve been working exceptionally hard, but people don’t see it," the shot-stopper revealed.
“There are days when you go to bed, and the whole body is sore. You don’t know if they’re going to be ready for the next game.
"But we pushed through. God’s really carried me through throughout the season and the team. So that’s why it’s a bit emotional for me. So I’m really honoured and blessed," Petersen concluded.
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What the Soweto Derby draw means
Despite dropping points, Bucs remained at the summit with 59 points from 26 games as Mamelodi Sundowns were also held to a goalless draw away to Richards Bay. The defending champions are on 58 points from 25 outings.
Kaizer Chiefs have collected 47 points, having played 25 games, and look set to grab the CAF Confederation Cup ticket ahead of AmaZulu, who are on 42 points from 26 matches.