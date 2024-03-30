Kaizer Chiefs’ Caf Champions League spot hangs in the balance as goal-drought continues

With each passing match, Amakhosi's challenges persist as they once again failed to score in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys have encountered challenges in converting their chances into goals. In their game against Cape Town City, Chiefs made a total of 12 attempts but managed only two shots on target.

This difficulty in scoring has significantly affected their ability to win matches, leaving Amakhosi fans frustrated.

Following their 0-0 draw against Eric Tinkler’s team in the Mother City, GOAL examines their goal drought, aspirations for the Caf Champions League, and the position of interim coach Cavin Johnson.