Kaizer Chiefs have landed a major blow on their rivals by winning the race for former Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

SABC Sport reports that the Soweto giants have successfully warded off interest from Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu to secure the goalkeeper’s signature.

In what marks a significant statement of intent from Naturena, the 28-year-old arrives as a key piece of the puzzle for a squad undergoing a major overhaul ahead of the new campaign.

Leaner hit the market as a free agent after Babina Noko bizarrely failed to trigger his contract extension before the mandatory deadline.

That administrative blunder cleared the way for a high-stakes tug-of-war between South Africa’s elite, with Amakhosi ultimately coming out on top to snap up the shot-stopper for free.



