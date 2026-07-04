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Renaldo Leaner, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs beat rivals Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu to the signature of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper

South Africa
Kaizer Chiefs
R. Leaner
Orlando Pirates
Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC
Premier Soccer League

Amakhosi are reportedly on the verge of completing a major coup in the transfer market by securing one of the Premier Soccer League's most coveted shot-stoppers. The Glamour Boys have moved quickly to position themselves at the front of the queue for a high-profile Bafana international.

  • Renaldo Leaner Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Amakhosi win the talented goalkeeper

    Kaizer Chiefs have landed a major blow on their rivals by winning the race for former Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

    SABC Sport reports that the Soweto giants have successfully warded off interest from Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu to secure the goalkeeper’s signature.

    In what marks a significant statement of intent from Naturena, the 28-year-old arrives as a key piece of the puzzle for a squad undergoing a major overhaul ahead of the new campaign.

    Leaner hit the market as a free agent after Babina Noko bizarrely failed to trigger his contract extension before the mandatory deadline.

    That administrative blunder cleared the way for a high-stakes tug-of-war between South Africa’s elite, with Amakhosi ultimately coming out on top to snap up the shot-stopper for free.


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  • Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Contract details and final formalities

    The Naturena-based side has moved to the front of the queue for the signature of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, with a formal offer now officially on the table.

    The move is nearing its conclusion, with only personal terms and a medical standing between the shot-stopper and a switch to Naturena.

    Despite the Buccaneers and Usuthu both expressing a keen interest in the former Sekhukhune man to bolster their defensive options, the pull of the Glamour Boys has ultimately swung the pendulum.

    Chiefs’ proactive approach in the final stages of negotiations looks to have settled the matter, leaving their rivals empty-handed in the race for the highly-rated keeper.

  • Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, April 2026Backpage

    Pirates drop out as Chiefs lead

    The Sea Robbers have reportedly pulled the plug on their pursuit of the former Ajax Cape Town goalie, leaving Chiefs with a clear run at one of the PSL’s most coveted shot-stoppers.

    The Buccaneers had been keeping a close watch on Leaner’s situation, but their decision to pivot elsewhere has handed their bitter rivals a golden opportunity to steal a march in the transfer race.

    Should the deal cross the finish line, Leaner will arrive at Naturena to bolster an increasingly crowded goalkeeping department.


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  • Renaldo Leaner, Sekhukhune United, April 2026Backpage

    International pedigree arrives at Naturena

    Leaner enjoyed a stellar breakout at Sekhukhune, forcing his way into Eric Tinkler's starting XI and eventually the Bafana set-up.

    His rise has established him as one of the most coveted shot-stoppers on the market, with his big-game temperament viewed as a crucial foundation for a club desperate to reclaim its status as a powerhouse.

    Securing his signature represents a massive coup for the Amakhosi hierarchy, particularly as they have managed to beat out fierce competition to land their man.