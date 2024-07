The 21-year-old's exploits for caught the eye Amakhosi who have since approached the Urban Warriors regarding the player's services.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Khumalo weighs in on Chiefs target

Amakhosi have shown interest in Velebayi

Soweto giants have signed three players so far Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp. Article continues below