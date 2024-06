The 33-year-old was recently released by the Buccaneers and is now a free agent awaiting his next move.

Junior Khanye and Benedict Vilakazi have suggested that Kaizer Chiefs should consider signing Kermit Erasmus after he left Orlando Pirates.

Those remarks have divided opinion among fans as they debate if Erasmus is a good player to join Amakhosi.

GOAL goes through some of the comments by the fans.