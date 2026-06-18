Kaizer Chiefs announce the arrival of first signing for the 2026/27 season to begin the new era under Fernando Da Cruz

The long-awaited rebuilding process at Naturena is officially underway as Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their defensive ranks ahead of the new season, securing the signature of centre-back Thabo Moloisane following his departure from Stellenbosch.

The 27-year-old arrives with a reputation as one of the most reliable performers in the South African top flight.

The Meadowlands-born star, has been a pillar of consistency in the Cape Winelands over the last few years.

His move to the Glamour Boys is seen as a vital step in tightening a backline that has often been criticised for its lack of leadership and composure during high-pressure moments in previous campaigns.







