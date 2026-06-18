Kaizer Chiefs announce the arrival of first signing for the 2026/27 season to begin the new era under Fernando Da Cruz
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Amakhosi land defensive reinforcement
The long-awaited rebuilding process at Naturena is officially underway as Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their defensive ranks ahead of the new season, securing the signature of centre-back Thabo Moloisane following his departure from Stellenbosch.
The 27-year-old arrives with a reputation as one of the most reliable performers in the South African top flight.
The Meadowlands-born star, has been a pillar of consistency in the Cape Winelands over the last few years.
His move to the Glamour Boys is seen as a vital step in tightening a backline that has often been criticised for its lack of leadership and composure during high-pressure moments in previous campaigns.
A statement from Naturena
The club confirmed the news on Thursday, expressing its excitement at winning the race for a player who was reportedly high on the shortlist of several domestic rivals.
The official announcement serves as a boost for supporters who have been desperate for news of recruitment ahead of the 2026/27 cycle.
In a welcoming message on their official platforms, the club board made it clear that the former Stellies man was a priority target for the technical team.
“Kaizer Chiefs are delighted to welcome Thabo Moloisane to Naturena,” the club stated, signaling the beginning of what is expected to be a busy window for the Soweto giants.
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Continental experience for Da Cruz
For Chiefs, the timing could hardly be better. With Amakhosi set to return to CAF competition, Moloisane’s experience in the Confederation Cup gives Fernando Da Cruz’ side a defender who knows what continental nights demand; a commodity that has been in short supply at the club in recent years.
His ability to read the game and handle physical forwards will be a major asset in Africa.
The move also represents a significant individual step up for the defender.
Having made 115 appearances in three seasons for Stellies, a run of form that earned him two Bafana Bafana call-ups and cemented his reputation, he is now ready for the unique pressure that comes with wearing the famous gold and black jersey.
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Ready for the biggest stage
Moloisane is a product of Mamelodi Sundowns' development and had stints at Cape Town All Stars and Maritzburg United before his successful period in the Cape Winelands.
This varied career path has prepared him for the scrutiny of the Chiefs faithful as he enters what is undoubtedly the peak years of his professional career.
The 27-year-old will join the rest of the squad when pre-season training gets underway in the next two weeks, giving him time to settle into what is undeniably the biggest stage of his career to date.
Under the guidance of Da Cruz, he will be expected to form the bedrock of a new-look defence intended to bring silverware back to the club's trophy cabinet.