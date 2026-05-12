Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates racing for signature of Golden Arrows star to beef up squads for next season

The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign is heading toward its conclusion, but the action off the pitch is already heating up.

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are understandably monitoring Ayabulela Maxwele after his impressive performances for Golden Arrows this season, according to iDiski Times.

The two heavyweights are known for scouting the local market for the best talent, and Maxwele has reportedly moved to the top of the wishlist for both technical teams in Gauteng.

With the campaign set to conclude in less than two weeks, clubs are already turning their attention to squad reinforcements ahead of next season.

Maxwele has emerged as one of the standout performers for Abafana Bes’thende and is now attracting strong interest from several Gauteng-based sides.

His ability to dictate play from the middle of the park has made him one of the most talked-about properties in the league as the window nears.