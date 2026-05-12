Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates racing for signature of Golden Arrows star to beef up squads for next season
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Soweto giants ready for transfer battle
The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign is heading toward its conclusion, but the action off the pitch is already heating up.
Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are understandably monitoring Ayabulela Maxwele after his impressive performances for Golden Arrows this season, according to iDiski Times.
The two heavyweights are known for scouting the local market for the best talent, and Maxwele has reportedly moved to the top of the wishlist for both technical teams in Gauteng.
With the campaign set to conclude in less than two weeks, clubs are already turning their attention to squad reinforcements ahead of next season.
Maxwele has emerged as one of the standout performers for Abafana Bes’thende and is now attracting strong interest from several Gauteng-based sides.
His ability to dictate play from the middle of the park has made him one of the most talked-about properties in the league as the window nears.
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Maxwele's rise to prominence
The former Royal AM midfielder joined Golden Arrows in March last year after Royal AM’s expulsion from the PSL.
Since arriving at the Durban-based outfit, the talented midfielder has established himself as a key figure under coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
His transition from a difficult situation at his former club to becoming a mainstay in the Arrows lineup has been one of the feel-good stories of the current season.
Maxwele has enjoyed an impressive season, helping Arrows play an exciting brand of football while contributing three goals and two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.
This statistical output, combined with his work rate and technical proficiency, has made it impossible for the Soweto giants to ignore his potential.
He has effectively become the heartbeat of the Arrows' engine room during their recent run of form.
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The exodus at Golden Arrows
Maxwele is not the only player at the King Zwelithini Stadium attracting glances from potential suitors.
He joins teammates Siyanda Ndlovu, Ayanda Jiyane, and Issac Cisse among the players linked with moves away from the club.
It appears Arrows may face a significant battle to retain their core stars as the bigger fish in the PSL pond begin to circle.
While the Durban side has often been a selling club, losing several key assets in a single window would provide a massive challenge for Mngqithi to navigate.
For Chiefs and Pirates, the opportunity to weaken a rival while strengthening their own midfield options is a prospect too good to pass up.
As the clock ticks down on the current season, all eyes will be on whether the Glamour Boys or the Buccaneers make the first official move for the 24-year-old.
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What's next for Maxwele?
Maxwele will be looking to use the Arrows' last two games of the season against Chippa United and TS Galaxy to impress the interested parties and secure a big contract in Gauteng.
The talented achorman is looking to add to his 20 appearances across all competitions, where he contributed one assist from a deep-lying midfield position.
The 25-year-old is likely to end up at Pirates given the healthy working relationship in the transfer window between the two sides.
In the past years, the Sea Robbers have snapped up notable names such as Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ntsako Makhubela, and Siyabonga Sangweni, amongst others, from Abafana Bes'thende.
It remains to be seen which club will table a lucrative offer to lure Maxwele to Soweto.