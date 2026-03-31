Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legend Pollen Ndlanya slams current PSL strikers for lack of goals - 'I wish to go and see how they train'

Relebohile Mofokeng stole the spotlight with an impressive hat-trick as Orlando Pirates thrashed TS Galaxy 6-0, but the milestone also highlighted a concerning trend in the 2025/26 season.

Golden Arrows forward Sede Junior Dion tops the Premier Soccer League scoring charts with 12 goals. He is followed by Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners on 10, while Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler sits third with eight. And Mofokeng is just behind them with seven goals.

Pollen Ndlanya, who remains the gold standard for clinical finishing in South Africa with an impeccable career hat-tricks, believes the art of goalscoring is being lost.