Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legend Pollen Ndlanya slams current PSL strikers for lack of goals - 'I wish to go and see how they train'
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A legend’s concern over falling standards
Relebohile Mofokeng stole the spotlight with an impressive hat-trick as Orlando Pirates thrashed TS Galaxy 6-0, but the milestone also highlighted a concerning trend in the 2025/26 season.
Golden Arrows forward Sede Junior Dion tops the Premier Soccer League scoring charts with 12 goals. He is followed by Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners on 10, while Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler sits third with eight. And Mofokeng is just behind them with seven goals.
Pollen Ndlanya, who remains the gold standard for clinical finishing in South Africa with an impeccable career hat-tricks, believes the art of goalscoring is being lost.
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The secret to Ndlanya’s success
Speaking to the Sowetan Podcast, the former Kaizer Chiefs marksman did not hold back.
"You are born to be a striker, but again, it’s about commitment. When I talk about commitment, I am talking about working hard at training," Ndlanya stated.
For a man who made a living out of finding the back of the net, the current statistics suggest a lack of application on the training ground.
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Missing extras on the training pitch
One of the most striking points made by Ndlanya involves the culture of training in the modern South African game. He suggested that today's forwards might be too reliant on scheduled team sessions rather than putting in the individual hours needed to sharpen their finishing skills.
“I wish to go and see how they train," he added.
"You’d find out they only train movements but not finishing. Probably, they only train with their teams, without doing extra sessions alone on the side. During my time, we used to stay behind with the likes of Shakes Kungwane, maybe for an hour to do extras.”
His critique centres on the psychological and physical preparation required to be an elite goalscorer. He argues that the modern player lacks the drive to set personal milestones.
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'Everything starts at training'
The legendary forward insists that success in front of [the] goal is a result of repetition and individual ambition.
“As a striker, you have to set yourself a target to say ‘this year I want to score so many goals,’ and it boosts you in terms of pushing you to work towards that goal," Ndlanya explained.
"Everything starts at training. You can’t go and write an exam when you didn’t study. As a striker, you need to practise more. You can’t get it right in games when you don’t train well.”