Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend sends message to Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa's doubters: 'People must show a bit of love and respect'
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Williams demands respect for Bafana stars
The South African national team environment has been tense following a recent goalless draw against Nicaragua, where Burnley striker Lyle Foster was subjected to boos from the crowd at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
The frustration stemmed from a missed penalty that could have secured a victory, but former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana ace Mark Williams is adamant that the treatment of the 25-year-old is unjustified.
Williams, who famously scored both goals in the 1996 AFCON final, was present at the team’s farewell concert and made a point of reaching out to the players.
He believes the public needs to reconsider its approach toward players who are representing the country at the highest level of the game.
“It’s not the first time dealing with this, Lyle, and people must understand he can’t be so bad,” Williams stated as per iDiski Times.
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The challenge of the World Cup stage
With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Williams highlighted Foster's pedigree as a player competing in the English leagues.
He stressed that a lack of intent is never the issue when a striker fails to find the back of the net, and that the professional nature of their careers deserves more consideration from the stands.
Williams noted that playing in one of the world's most competitive environments is proof enough of Foster's ability.
“I mean, this is a guy that plays in England, one of the top, top divisions in football.
"So, I think that people must show a bit of love and respect, actually, because it is his job. It’s not like the guy is trying not to score,” Williams explained.
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Drawing parallels with Evidence Makgopa
Foster is not the only Bafana Bafana striker to have faced the wrath of the demanding South African public.
Evidence Makgopa has previously navigated similar waves of criticism, and Williams pointed to the Orlando Pirates man as an example of how a player can bounce back once they find their feet and regain their confidence.
The legend believes that support, rather than derision, is the catalyst for a striker’s goals.
“I mean, I don’t know if people remember, Makgopa, the same thing that happened, but he got confidence when the fans came after him.
"And again, I had a chat with both of them and said, ‘Guys, good luck, you know, forget what’s happening, go out there,’ and they play on the world stage,” Williams revealed.
He hopes that by shielding them from the noise, they can focus purely on their footballing duties.
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Focusing on the task at hand
As the squad prepares to depart for the global showpiece, the message from the 1996 legend is simple: block out the negativity and play with freedom.
While Williams wished he had more time to mentor the duo personally, he trusts the coaching staff to reinforce the message that they belong at the top level of international football.
He wants the players to keep their heads held high regardless of the surrounding discourse.
“You know, I wish I could have had more time to talk to him, but I think the coach will talk to him and say, ‘Look up your head; you are playing in the top league’.
"So, from my side, I just want to say that go out there, you know, give your 100% and try and forget about the fans,” Williams concluded.
The focus now shifts to whether the striking duo can silence their critics when the whistle blows on the world stage.