Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend sends message to Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa's doubters: 'People must show a bit of love and respect'

The South African national team environment has been tense following a recent goalless draw against Nicaragua, where Burnley striker Lyle Foster was subjected to boos from the crowd at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The frustration stemmed from a missed penalty that could have secured a victory, but former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana ace Mark Williams is adamant that the treatment of the 25-year-old is unjustified.

Williams, who famously scored both goals in the 1996 AFCON final, was present at the team’s farewell concert and made a point of reaching out to the players.

He believes the public needs to reconsider its approach toward players who are representing the country at the highest level of the game.

“It’s not the first time dealing with this, Lyle, and people must understand he can’t be so bad,” Williams stated as per iDiski Times.