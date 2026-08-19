Kaizer Chiefs advised to sign Thembinkosi Lorch to protect Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala - 'You see that you are killing them?'
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Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Thabiso 'Skapie' Malatsi has expressed a firm belief that the Glamour Boys must prioritize the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch.
With Lorch currently navigating his future following Rhulani Mokwena's departure from Al Ittihad, rumours have intensified regarding a potential return to South Africa, with Chiefs mentioned as a primary destination.
Lorch, affectionately known as ‘Nyoso’, has recently been linked with North African sides, including former club Wydad Casablanca and reigning Moroccan champions MAS Fes.
However, the prospect of returning to the PSL remains a compelling option, especially if he can assume a leadership role at one of the country's most storied institutions.
Malatsi believes that Lorch's pedigree, which includes performances at the FIFA Club World Cup, makes him the ideal candidate to stabilize a Chiefs side that has struggled for consistency while trying to integrate several youth prospects simultaneously over the past few seasons.
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Age is not a problem
While some sections of the supporters might question the wisdom of signing a 33-year-old forward, Malatsi is adamant that Lorch’s age should not be a deterrent for the Amakhosi hierarchy.
He points to legendary figures in South African football history who maintained high performance levels well into their late thirties as proof that talent and professionalism outweigh the date on a birth certificate.
"I heard that they are talking to Lorch, it would help them a lot. Age is not a problem," he told KickOff.
"In South Africa, when you reach 30… Look at the late [John] Shoes Moshoeu. Lorch, we have seen him at the FIFA Club World Cup.
"I think if he returns to SA, he must continue with the lifestyle he was living when he was out of the country," he said.
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God given talent
Malatsi concluded by stressing that Lorch’s inherent ability is a gift that does not simply vanish with time, provided the player remains dedicated to the cause.
"But if he continues with the lifestyle he is living, know that I'm doing it for Kaizer Chiefs, I'm doing it for Dr. Kaizer Motaung, the technical staff, my family, and supporters, then I don't see a problem.
"Age is nothing, as long as he has the talent. God has given him the talent.
"He didn't borrow him; He gave him the talent," he declared.
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Future stars of South African football
Malatsi went on to suggest that signing a senior figure like Lorch would be beneficial beyond the pitch itself.
"There's a lot of youngsters. I believe that the senior players are the ones who are supposed to step in and guide the youngsters.
"Because you can't put all the pressure of Chiefs to the likes of Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala.
"You see that you are killing them? They should get the right guidance from the senior guys, who will motivate and encourage them," Malatsi concluded.
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