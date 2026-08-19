Kaizer Chiefs advised to sign Thembinkosi Lorch to protect Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala - 'You see that you are killing them?'

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Thabiso 'Skapie' Malatsi has expressed a firm belief that the Glamour Boys must prioritize the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch.

With Lorch currently navigating his future following Rhulani Mokwena's departure from Al Ittihad, rumours have intensified regarding a potential return to South Africa, with Chiefs mentioned as a primary destination.

Lorch, affectionately known as ‘Nyoso’, has recently been linked with North African sides, including former club Wydad Casablanca and reigning Moroccan champions MAS Fes.

However, the prospect of returning to the PSL remains a compelling option, especially if he can assume a leadership role at one of the country's most storied institutions.

Malatsi believes that Lorch's pedigree, which includes performances at the FIFA Club World Cup, makes him the ideal candidate to stabilize a Chiefs side that has struggled for consistency while trying to integrate several youth prospects simultaneously over the past few seasons.



