Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs advised to sign Thembinkosi Lorch to protect Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala - 'You see that you are killing them?'

Kaizer Chiefs
T. Lorch
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Stellenbosch FC
M. Vilakazi
M. Shabalala
L. Phili
Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs
Richards Bay
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Transfers

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Thabiso ‘Skapie’ Malatsi has urged the club to secure the services of Lorch to provide crucial mentorship for the club's rising stars. Malatsi believes the arrival of a senior figure is essential to shield Amakhosi's youngsters from the immense pressure of playing for the Naturena-based giants.

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad CasablancaBackpagepix

    Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Thabiso 'Skapie' Malatsi has expressed a firm belief that the Glamour Boys must prioritize the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch.

    With Lorch currently navigating his future following Rhulani Mokwena's departure from Al Ittihad, rumours have intensified regarding a potential return to South Africa, with Chiefs mentioned as a primary destination.

    Lorch, affectionately known as ‘Nyoso’, has recently been linked with North African sides, including former club Wydad Casablanca and reigning Moroccan champions MAS Fes.

    However, the prospect of returning to the PSL remains a compelling option, especially if he can assume a leadership role at one of the country's most storied institutions.

    Malatsi believes that Lorch's pedigree, which includes performances at the FIFA Club World Cup, makes him the ideal candidate to stabilize a Chiefs side that has struggled for consistency while trying to integrate several youth prospects simultaneously over the past few seasons.


    • Advertisement
  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad AC, June 2025Backpagepix

    Age is not a problem

    While some sections of the supporters might question the wisdom of signing a 33-year-old forward, Malatsi is adamant that Lorch’s age should not be a deterrent for the Amakhosi hierarchy.

    He points to legendary figures in South African football history who maintained high performance levels well into their late thirties as proof that talent and professionalism outweigh the date on a birth certificate.

    "I heard that they are talking to Lorch, it would help them a lot. Age is not a problem," he told KickOff.

    "In South Africa, when you reach 30… Look at the late [John] Shoes Moshoeu. Lorch, we have seen him at the FIFA Club World Cup.

    "I think if he returns to SA, he must continue with the lifestyle he was living when he was out of the country," he said.


  • Dr Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2025Backpage

    God given talent

    Malatsi concluded by stressing that Lorch’s inherent ability is a gift that does not simply vanish with time, provided the player remains dedicated to the cause.

    "But if he continues with the lifestyle he is living, know that I'm doing it for Kaizer Chiefs, I'm doing it for Dr. Kaizer Motaung, the technical staff, my family, and supporters, then I don't see a problem.

    "Age is nothing, as long as he has the talent. God has given him the talent.

    "He didn't borrow him; He gave him the talent," he declared.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Future stars of South African football

    Malatsi went on to suggest that signing a senior figure like Lorch would be beneficial beyond the pitch itself.

    "There's a lot of youngsters. I believe that the senior players are the ones who are supposed to step in and guide the youngsters.

    "Because you can't put all the pressure of Chiefs to the likes of Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala.

    "You see that you are killing them? They should get the right guidance from the senior guys, who will motivate and encourage them," Malatsi concluded.