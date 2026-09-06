Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 Siwelele: 'If Mfundo Vilakazi takes his football serious, he will get Bafana Bafana call-up; Bobby Motaung is crazy to expect this team to win the league; Lehlohonolo Seema will relegate this poor team'

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a spirited 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys had a decent start to the match against Siwelele, enjoying their fair share of ball possession in the early exchanges.

Chiefs drew the first blood in the 30th minute with a goal from highly-rated youngster Mfundo Vilakazi.

A few minutes later, Wandile Duba netted the second goal for Chiefs, but the goal was ruled to be offside.

The Soweto giants went into the half-time break leading 1-0. In the second half, Chiefs scored the second goal courtesy of Duba in the 64th minute.

In the 67th minute, Orlando Pirates loanee Aphiwe Baliti pulled one back for Siwelele. However, Faiz Abrahams scored to restore the two-goal advantage for Chiefs, before Siwelele scored their second goal.

After the action-packed encounter, the Naturena-based side clinched maximum points with a 3-2 win.





Here, GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the win.