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Wandile Duba, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 Siwelele: 'If Mfundo Vilakazi takes his football serious, he will get Bafana Bafana call-up; Bobby Motaung is crazy to expect this team to win the league; Lehlohonolo Seema will relegate this poor team'

Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Richards Bay
F. Da Cruz
Siwelele
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
M. Shabalala
L. Seema
M. Vilakazi
W. Duba
A. Baliti
F. Abrahams
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Amakhosi hosted Siwelele at Dobsonville Stadium, looking to end their winless run having played draws against Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay FC in their previous matches. The Soweto giants secured three points in a five-goal thriller.

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a spirited 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys had a decent start to the match against Siwelele, enjoying their fair share of ball possession in the early exchanges.

Chiefs drew the first blood in the 30th minute with a goal from highly-rated youngster Mfundo Vilakazi.

A few minutes later, Wandile Duba netted the second goal for Chiefs, but the goal was ruled to be offside.

The Soweto giants went into the half-time break leading 1-0. In the second half, Chiefs scored the second goal courtesy of Duba in the 64th minute.

In the 67th minute, Orlando Pirates loanee Aphiwe Baliti pulled one back for Siwelele. However, Faiz Abrahams scored to restore the two-goal advantage for Chiefs, before Siwelele scored their second goal.

After the action-packed encounter, the Naturena-based side clinched maximum points with a 3-2 win.


Here, GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the win.

  • Mfundo Vilakazi Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Vilakazi knocking on Bafana door

    If Mfundo Vilakazi continues taking his football seriously this season, he will get a Bafana Bafana call-up - Melo Zuma

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  • Bobby Motaung Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Motaung is crazy

    Bobby Motaung is crazy to expect this team to win the league. Kaizer Chiefs is far behind Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in terms of quality - Nkukza

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Da Cruz is a coward

    This coach is a coward. Why would you play with three centre-backs against a small team like Siwelele? - Bheki Nhlapo

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  • Siwelele vs TS Galaxy, August 2026Backpage

    Siwelele remain winless

    Siwelele must be careful, to be honest, if I put my head on the block, Lehlohonolo Seema is going to relegate this poor team - Masebe Nkatlo

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Shabalala's impact questioned

    I don't know if it's just me, but Mduduzi Shabalala doesn't look okay. Someone must tell him to wake up weekly; this is Kaizer Chiefs -Ndabezitha

  • Vincent Pule, Siwelele FC, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage

    Pirates scam Siwelele

    Orlando Pirates scammed Siwelele with all these reject players they gave them. None of them is showing that they played for a big team - Bra Doleza

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC