Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 TS Galaxy: 'We must not spent R10 million on Seluleko Mahambi; he's average, Orlando Pirates will beat us 5-0, I still want Fernando Da Cruz gone'

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a convincing 3-0 win against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium in the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The Soweto giants had a promising start to the match after creating several chances in the opening minutes, but they were let down by poor finishing.

Amakhosi eventually scored in the opening minutes of the second half with a striker from Wandile Duba in the 47th minute. The young striker scored another two quick goals in succession to complete his hat-trick.









As a result, Chiefs secured a win in front of their home fans to book a spot in the quarter-final of the Carling Cup and build their confidence ahead of the Soweto Derby.

Here GOAL samples the reaction of fans...