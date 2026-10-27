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Wandile Duba Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 TS Galaxy: 'We must not spent R10 million on Seluleko Mahambi; he's average, Orlando Pirates will beat us 5-0, I still want Fernando Da Cruz gone'

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Knockout Cup
Kaizer Chiefs
W. Duba
Orlando Pirates
P. Mmodi
P. Mako
TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Match
Match report

The Glamour Boys welcomed the Rockets in FNB Stadium, looking to shake off their disappointment in the CAF Confederation Cup. The Soweto giants secured a spot in the Carling Cup quarter-final with a hat-trick from Wandile Duba.

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a convincing 3-0 win against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium in the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16 to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The Soweto giants had a promising start to the match after creating several chances in the opening minutes, but they were let down by poor finishing.

Amakhosi eventually scored in the opening minutes of the second half with a striker from Wandile Duba in the 47th minute. The young striker scored another two quick goals in succession to complete his hat-trick.



As a result, Chiefs secured a win in front of their home fans to book a spot in the quarter-final of the Carling Cup and build their confidence ahead of the Soweto Derby.

Here GOAL samples the reaction of fans...

  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Paseka Mako receives negative review

    We will never win trophies with a player like Paseka Mako - Mmuso

  • Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Soweto Derby on the horizon

    Orlando Pirates is going to beat us 5-0, I'm still not convinced - Lizo Khosified

  • Seluleko Mahlambi TS GalaxyBackpagepix

    Seluleko Mahlambi linked to Chiefs

    Chiefs must never spend R10 million on this Mahlambi boy, he's average - Thabo Mmamabolo

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  • Pule Mmodi Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Pule Mmodi underfire

    Pule Mmodi is a useless player. He doesn't deserve to play for Chiefs - Kwanele Khosified

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Fernando Da Cruz's future remains in doubt

    I don't care if we win 10-0, this coach [Fernando Da Cruz] must still be fired - Vuyo Vilakazi

Next matches
ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC