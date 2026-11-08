Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Siwelele; We are still laughing at Mamelodi Sundowns; Fernando Da Cruz will be the downfall of his own; Mduduzi Shabalala must be left alone'

Next matches CHI Premier Soccer League 08:30 KAC

Kaizer Chiefs secured a victory over Siwelele at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both sides traded early attacking exchanges as they looked to gain the upper hand, but the Bloemfontein-based outfit struck first in the 11th minute, with Siyabonga Ndebele finding the back of the net to put his side in front.

Amakhosi were handed a chance to fight their way back into the contest after being awarded a penalty, but Mduduzi Shabalala failed to capitalise, sending his effort wide of the target.

The Soweto giants were determined not to head into the break trailing, stepping up the pressure and once again forcing mistakes inside the penalty area. Their persistence paid off as Wandile Duba converted from the spot to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Fernando Da Cruz' substitution proved to be a game-changer as Asanele Velebhayi came off the bench to fire the Soweto giants into the lead with the second goal.

The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 victory for the Glamour Boys, who booked their place in the next round of the Knockout Cup.

Here, GOAL takes a look at fans' reactions.