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Matthew Marou, Siwelele & Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Siwelele; We are still laughing at Mamelodi Sundowns; Fernando Da Cruz will be the downfall of his own; Mduduzi Shabalala must be left alone'

Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Knockout Cup
Match
Match report
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Chippa United
Premier Soccer League
S. Ndebele
M. Shabalala
W. Duba
F. Da Cruz
A. Velebayi

Amakhosi revived their hopes of ending their silverware wait as they overcame the City of Roses outfit to book their place in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals, showing character to quickly recover from their earlier mistakes.

Next matches
CHI

CHI

Premier Soccer League

28 Nov 2026

KAC

KAC

Kaizer Chiefs secured a victory over Siwelele at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both sides traded early attacking exchanges as they looked to gain the upper hand, but the Bloemfontein-based outfit struck first in the 11th minute, with Siyabonga Ndebele finding the back of the net to put his side in front.

Amakhosi were handed a chance to fight their way back into the contest after being awarded a penalty, but Mduduzi Shabalala failed to capitalise, sending his effort wide of the target.

The Soweto giants were determined not to head into the break trailing, stepping up the pressure and once again forcing mistakes inside the penalty area. Their persistence paid off as Wandile Duba converted from the spot to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Fernando Da Cruz' substitution proved to be a game-changer as Asanele Velebhayi came off the bench to fire the Soweto giants into the lead with the second goal.

The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 victory for the Glamour Boys, who booked their place in the next round of the Knockout Cup.

Here, GOAL takes a look at fans' reactions.

  • Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Forcing Maboe

    Why are we forcing Maboe? The guy is not fully recovered, nje.... Cruz will be the downfall of his own - oskido3004

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Quality depth needed

    We need more quality depth in our left-back and right-back positions - ThandoQha

  • Dillan Solomons, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    Where was Solomons?

    One thing I hate about Kaizer Chiefs....A players disappears for 5 games then after straight to line up.

    Where was Solomons all this time? Mos he could have replaced Frosler in the derby if he was fit to play all along

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  • Thabang Matuludi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Laughing at Sundowns

    So Irvin Khoza moved the Kaizer Chiefs match so we can all watch Sundowns getting cooked 😭💎 - Tshwanelo

    We are still laughing at Sundowns - TshepoBacela

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Bewitched

    🤣🤣🤣🤣 We are cursed, shame - ThatowTee_Hatsi

    We are bewitched; there’s no way 😭💔 - TheVeZzy

  • Simphiwe Selepe, Orlando Pirates, Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackPage

    Shabalala needs to realise

    Shabalala needs to realise that he's a superstar in that team. He needs to develop a bit of arrogance if he wants to perform week in, week out - Doskie14

    Keep on hyping those boys, calling them stars while they have no end product - WayneL62052

    Shabalala must be left alone; the boy needs support and encouragement. He is the best #10 at KC right now. He has played well, only missed the penalty, but won another one 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 - OnlyTruthSaves

Next matches
CHI

CHI

Premier Soccer League

28 Nov 2026

KAC

KAC