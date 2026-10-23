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Thulani Mabaso, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs (2) 1-1 (3) Red Arrows: 'Hope this is Fernando Da Cruz last game in charge; Junior Motaung is killing our team piece by piece; Renaldo Learner is dropped because of football politics'

CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs
Red Arrows
Premier Soccer League
Match report
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Knockout Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
B. Cross
M. Vilakazi

Amakhosi arrived at the famous KwaZulu-Natal venue with their CAF Confederation Cup hopes hanging by a thread after a 1-0 first-leg defeat. The Glamour Boys fought back to force a penalty shootout but ultimately fell short, bringing their continental campaign to a heartbreaking end.

Kaizer Chiefs crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday evening.

Both sides showed attacking intent in the opening half, creating promising opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

The teams headed into the break deadlocked at 0-0, with the visitors still holding a slender 1-0 aggregate advantage.

Amakhosi finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, with Bradley Cross rising highest to head home from Mfundo Vilakazi's assist and give the Glamour Boys a crucial goal.



However, the strike proved insufficient to settle the tie in Durban, as the contest remained on a knife-edge and headed to a penalty shootout.

The Soweto giants converted just two of their five spot-kicks, missing three, while the Zambian outfit held their nerve to book their place in the next round and bring Amakhosi's continental journey to an end.



Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the defeat.

  • Langelihle Phili Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    We do not have players

    Injuries really hurt; we don't actually have players... Chiefs should really use the next transfer window to get players because this is really heartbreaking - O_tshepi


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Last game in charge

    Can't wait to see the day this coach gets fired. In a couple of days, we will be playing against Pirates & we do not have a strong & stable starting 11 😭 - Letlhogonolo Diseko

    Hope this is his last game in charge - setebe_teboho


  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    No longer football-oriented

    Learner is dropped coz of football politics for Bvuma in a crucial match like this. This team is no longer football-oriented - Angel88991381

    So he got dropped for being vocal? Not even a bench, at least. He's sent straight to the grandstand - AfrikanChefZA

    In Mzansi's finest Bvuma, we believe ✌️✌️😭😭 - an_mahlatse


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  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Management involved in lineup selection

    Kaizer Jnr, bro, you're killing our team piece by piece. We know very well that this is not Da Cruz lineup; you interfered with this lineup 😭😭 - Jakalasi777

    Junior Khanye was right; the management is involved in the selection of the lineup - Mthunzi Mayiza


  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Arguing with the referee

    Chiefs is a goal behind, yet they waste a lot of time arguing with the referee - PapagoMasogana🇿🇦&🇧🇼


  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Lack of football intelligence

    The majority of our players lack football intelligence - Son of the Soil

    We are really not good at football; I'm being honest, man - ThobaniMpungos2


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Players, not coach

    Chiefs fans, please leave Da Cruz alone, blame your players for missing clear cut chances. Chiefs could have won the game with a clear 3-0 - MrksPSLClub


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