Kaizer Chiefs (2) 1-1 (3) Red Arrows: 'Hope this is Fernando Da Cruz last game in charge; Junior Motaung is killing our team piece by piece; Renaldo Learner is dropped because of football politics'

Kaizer Chiefs crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday evening.

Both sides showed attacking intent in the opening half, creating promising opportunities but failing to find the back of the net.

The teams headed into the break deadlocked at 0-0, with the visitors still holding a slender 1-0 aggregate advantage.

Amakhosi finally broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, with Bradley Cross rising highest to head home from Mfundo Vilakazi's assist and give the Glamour Boys a crucial goal.









However, the strike proved insufficient to settle the tie in Durban, as the contest remained on a knife-edge and headed to a penalty shootout.

The Soweto giants converted just two of their five spot-kicks, missing three, while the Zambian outfit held their nerve to book their place in the next round and bring Amakhosi's continental journey to an end.









Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the defeat.