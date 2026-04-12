Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 TS Galaxy: 'Even if Amakhosi win all their games, they are just playing for fun, and for that, Temu CAF! The way things are going, they might remove Orlando Pirates from that number 2! This team is really making us proud and keeping us happy'

Kaizer Chiefs secured all three points against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi came out firing, with Mduduzi Shabalala, Glody Lilepo, and Flavio Da Silva asking questions early, but their finishing let them down.

Bradley Cross and co kept it solid at the back to shield Brandon Petersen before Da Silva finally broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, powering home a header from Shabalala’s assist to send the Soweto giants into the break 1-0 up.

The second half sparked into life despite a brief disruption from a floodlight power glitch and tricky weather conditions at the Calabash in the 64th minute. The restart came with renewed hunger from the under-fire Amakhosi attackers, as Lilepo got on the end of a shot from the far post to stretch their lead.

Regardless of the Mpumalanga side’s efforts, Chiefs cruised to a 2-0 victory. GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction to Amakhosi’s win.