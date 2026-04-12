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Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, April 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 TS Galaxy: 'Even if Amakhosi win all their games, they are just playing for fun, and for that, Temu CAF! The way things are going, they might remove Orlando Pirates from that number 2! This team is really making us proud and keeping us happy'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
B. Petersen
M. Shabalala
B. Cross
F. Silva
M. Lilepo
S. Ndlovu
A. McCarthy
L. Maboe
Orlando Pirates
V. Letsoalo

The Glamour Boys kept their winning run rolling as they hosted the Rockets in their Premier Soccer League showdown, pushing to finish the 2025/26 season strongly. With CAF Confederation Cup ambitions in sight, the door has now swung open for an even better finish, as Wandile Dube and co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef hinted, and this hot streak could prove key in turning what once seemed unlikely into reality.

Kaizer Chiefs secured all three points against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi came out firing, with Mduduzi Shabalala, Glody Lilepo, and Flavio Da Silva asking questions early, but their finishing let them down.

Bradley Cross and co kept it solid at the back to shield Brandon Petersen before Da Silva finally broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, powering home a header from Shabalala’s assist to send the Soweto giants into the break 1-0 up. 

The second half sparked into life despite a brief disruption from a floodlight power glitch and tricky weather conditions at the Calabash in the 64th minute. The restart came with renewed hunger from the under-fire Amakhosi attackers, as Lilepo got on the end of a shot from the far post to stretch their lead.

Regardless of the Mpumalanga side’s efforts, Chiefs cruised to a 2-0 victory. GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction to Amakhosi’s win.

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  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    McCarthy' strong point?

    I’m struggling to understand whether [Aden] McCarthy is strong in aerial ability or in passing. What a player!😭🔥 - Sammotama

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  • Lebohang Maboe, ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Dejavu of Maritzburg United days

    [Lebohang] Maboe and [Siphesihle] Ndlovu's combination reminds me of their Maritzburg United days. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥- Kagiso_Bw

  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Chiefs playing for Temu CAF spot

    Even if Chiefs win all their games! They are just playing for fun and for that Temu CAF nje. Nothing special. - Madue Makgamatha

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  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Brilliant goal by Lilepo

    What a brilliant goal by Lilepo! What a fantastic run and finish! This team is really making us proud and keeping us happy, Bafethu [gentlement]. - Bethuel Mathebula

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Amakhosi coming for the No.2 spot

    It may sound like a joke... the way things are going, Kaizer Chiefs might remove us [Orlando Pirates] from that number 2.  😭😭 - Chris

  • Shauwn Mkhize & Richard Makhoba, Royal AM, 2024Backpagepix

    Chiefs were asked 20m by Royal AM

    To think that Kaizer Chiefs were once asked R20 million for Victor Letsoalo by Royal AM.  😭😭😭 - Akani Nwanati