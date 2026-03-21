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Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Magesi: 'Watching Amakhosi frustrates me! I am confused, are these Glamour Boys or FC Barcelona? We all know Orlando Pirates are Netflix FC, aka Next Season'

In recent weeks, Amakhosi were under immense pressure following elimination from two competitions and a four-match losing run. Bowing out of the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, plus Premier Soccer League losses, shattered their ambitions to end the season with at least one piece of silverware. While their chances of claiming a PSL title are slim, what is certainly reachable is a top-three finish.

Kaizer Chiefs' ambition of finishing in the top-three bracket received a huge boost after a 2-0 win over Magesi on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

After a goalless draw at the half-hour mark, Wandile Duba, with an assist from Glody Lilepo, broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute. In the 84th minute, Mfundo Vilakazi scored the second goal to give the home side a healthy cushion going into the final minutes.

The victory propelled the Glamour Boys into the fourth position with 36 points from 20 games.

On the other hand, the loss piles more pressure on Magesi, who are at the bottom and are staring at a possible relegation at the end of the season.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted following the Chiefs' victory.

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  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    There is no coaching at Chiefs

    Watching Chiefs play frustrates me; individually you can see some players are really trying, but there's no coaching here. Well done, boys; we witnessed two beautiful goals. Let's take three points and move to another game - Bobo Chippa

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  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lilepo is more effective as No.9

    Suddenly, the trash noise about boycotting is gone. We need to find a solution for the poor decision-making in the final third.

    We should have scored at least four goals in this match. Finally, the coaches have noticed that Lilepo is more effective as a 9. Anyway, we move - Vince

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Magesi, March 2026Backpage

    Confused

    Is this Kaizer Chiefs or Barcelona now? I'm confused, haibo? - Mthokozisi Nkabinde

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  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Remember battle with Netflix FC Pirates

    Just remember, we are fighting with Pirates for position two, nothing else. We all know Pirates are Netflix FC, aka Next Season - Mbongiseni Ntimane

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Miguel on a mission

    With Miguel at the back, the attackers need to score more than one goal because he's on a mission to hand Magesi a goal - Siyanda Sakamzi

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Pirates warned

    We will take the MTN8 from Orlando Pirates just like the Nedbank Cup – Makhumalo

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bvuma called out

    Bvuma doesn't have a goalkeeper mentality, Shem. All the players play well, but he started to play like he was the best goalkeeper – Malaka Rassie Nakshatra

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