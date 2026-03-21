Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Magesi: 'Watching Amakhosi frustrates me! I am confused, are these Glamour Boys or FC Barcelona? We all know Orlando Pirates are Netflix FC, aka Next Season'

Kaizer Chiefs' ambition of finishing in the top-three bracket received a huge boost after a 2-0 win over Magesi on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

After a goalless draw at the half-hour mark, Wandile Duba, with an assist from Glody Lilepo, broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute. In the 84th minute, Mfundo Vilakazi scored the second goal to give the home side a healthy cushion going into the final minutes.

The victory propelled the Glamour Boys into the fourth position with 36 points from 20 games.

On the other hand, the loss piles more pressure on Magesi, who are at the bottom and are staring at a possible relegation at the end of the season.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted following the Chiefs' victory.