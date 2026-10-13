Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch: 'Give OX Mthethwa his clearance, what a horrible player; Fernando Da Cruz is a scam; I can't wait for the January transfer window to sign quality players'

Kaizer Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs hosted Stellies at the FNB Stadium, searching for maximum points to continue chasing rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the league title race.

Amakhosi were seemingly rusty in the opening minutes of the match after over three weeks without competitive action as the FIFA international break took centre stage and was followed by the MTN8 final.

The home side had several chances to take the lead in the first half but they failed to convert their chances to go into the half-time break level at 0-0.

In the opening exchanges of the second-half, Sinoxolo Kwayiba broke the deadlock for the Winelands-based side.









Chiefs netted an equalising goal in the 58th minute with a well-worked goal from Mduduzi Shabalala.









As a result, the Soweto giants and Stellenbosch settled for a 1-1 draw.

Here, GOAL looks at how fans reacted to Chiefs' frustrating draw against Stellies.