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Mduduzi Shabalala Kaizer Chiefs & Njabulo Blom, StellenboschBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch: 'Give OX Mthethwa his clearance, what a horrible player; Fernando Da Cruz is a scam; I can't wait for the January transfer window to sign quality players'

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
Match report
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
F. Da Cruz
L. Maboe
S. Mthethwa
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
S. Kwayiba
M. Shabalala

Amakhosi welcomed Stellies at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, looking to end their unbeaten run. The Soweto giants dropped points to go 10 points adrift of league leader Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs played to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs hosted Stellies at the FNB Stadium, searching for maximum points to continue chasing rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the league title race.

Amakhosi were seemingly rusty in the opening minutes of the match after over three weeks without competitive action as the FIFA international break took centre stage and was followed by the MTN8 final.

The home side had several chances to take the lead in the first half but they failed to convert their chances to go into the half-time break level at 0-0.

In the opening exchanges of the second-half, Sinoxolo Kwayiba broke the deadlock for the Winelands-based side.



Chiefs netted an equalising goal in the 58th minute with a well-worked goal from Mduduzi Shabalala.



As a result, the Soweto giants and Stellenbosch settled for a 1-1 draw.

Here, GOAL looks at how fans reacted to Chiefs' frustrating draw against Stellies.

  • Lebohang Maboe Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Maboe missing in action

    Lebogang Maboe's absence is exposing us. We released Thabo Cele and said we have depth; what nonsense is this?-Terry

  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    January transfer

    I can't wait for the January transfer for us to sign quality players, otherwise we will have another season without winning a trophy-Ndabezitha

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayBackpagepix

    Release Mthethwa

    Please give this [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa guy his clearance. What a horrible player-Siphesisihle Ntsabo

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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Da Cruz is a scam

    One day, you Khosi fans will agree with me when I say Fernando Da Cruz is a scam; he doesn't give us tactical solutions-Lesiba Chokoe

  • Ethan Chislett Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chislett is not Chiefs material

    Ethan Chislett is not Kaizer Chiefs material, we must be honest-Sipho Nkala

  • Gavin Hunt StellenboschBackpagepix

    Hunt must follow Broos

    Gavin Hunt's tactics have expired. He must retire like Hugo Broos

Next matches
ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC