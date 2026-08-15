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Lebohang Maboe & Khuliso Mudau, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Limited attack is very boring; I miss Rhulani Mokwena; patiently waiting for the Chiefs translator to take over as coach'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
R. Williams
B. Petersen
M. Cardoso
F. Da Cruz
Inacio Miguel
S. Ndlovu
L. Phili
C. Mailula
AmaZulu FC

Both sets of supporters packed the Calabash Stadium for the much-anticipated encounter, creating a lively atmosphere as the two sides battled for supremacy. However, the spoils were eventually shared as the Glamour Boys were unable to hold on to their second half advantage, with the contest ending in a draw. The result brought an end to the Soweto giants’ winning streak as they missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns once again settled for a draw on Saturday at FNB Stadium, with neither side able to claim bragging rights in another closely contested encounter.

The opening minutes saw both sides settle into the contest, with plenty at stake, but neither team managed to create a clear-cut opportunity as Brandon Petersen and Ronwen Williams remained largely untested.

Just before the interval, Inacio Miguel came close to breaking the deadlock for Amakhosi with a header, but the Masandawana goalkeeper was alert to the danger and quickly shut down the threat.

Bafana Ba Style responded almost immediately at the other end, although Fernando Da Cruz's defenders stood firm to clear the danger.

The Soweto giants enjoyed 31% possession, while Miguel Cardoso' side dominated proceedings with 69% of the ball as Sundowns looked to dictate the tempo at half-time.

In the 63rd minute, Langelihle Phili finally got his moment, finding the back of the net with an assist from Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Unable to contain his excitement, the youngster removed his gold and black shirt during the celebrations, earning himself a yellow card in the process.

Cassius Mailula wasted no time after coming onto the field, making an immediate impact to drag Masandawana back into the contest and breathe fresh life into the visitors’ fight for victory.

However, neither heavyweight could land the decisive blow, with the two giants once again forced to share the spoils in a fiercely contested encounter.

GOAL has sampled the supporters’ reactions to the 1-1 draw, while Ndlovu capped his impressive display by walking away with the Man of the Match accolade.

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  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Mmodi instead of Velebayi?

    This criminality by the Coach to play Mmodi instead of Velebayi will kill this team

    Mudau will keep pulling up on the left - Ckhola1745


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  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Boring football

    I see control of possession, but boring football. Football with limited attack is very boring - Harold264146362


  • Antonio van Wyk vs Polokwane City, MTN8 Cup 2026

    Best Downs combination

    We still gonna eat nice with that combination of Mudau and Van Wyk 🤞🏻 - deesty500


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  • Rhulani Mokwena effect missed

    I miss my goat, Rhulani, when it comes to this fixture - Honcho_2


  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    No clean sheet for Brandon

    Petersen letting us down once again - Dramelo_


  • Cassius Mailula, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage Pix

    Mailula saved us

    Cash saved us from an embarrassment💯; never been so bored watching us play, to be honest🤔🤨 - HouseOfAntics


  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Again?

    Me patiently waiting for the Kaizer Chiefs translator to take over as the Coach - AMASELA KA TAMBO

  • Thabiso Monyane and Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs May 2026Backpage

    No more

    Kaizer Chiefs the club, took a conscious decision that we will no longer give Mamelodi Sundowns maximum points. They can try our father across the road from here, not here. No more #Amakhosi4Life ✌🏽- Themba Kaebis