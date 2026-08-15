Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Limited attack is very boring; I miss Rhulani Mokwena; patiently waiting for the Chiefs translator to take over as coach'

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns once again settled for a draw on Saturday at FNB Stadium, with neither side able to claim bragging rights in another closely contested encounter.

The opening minutes saw both sides settle into the contest, with plenty at stake, but neither team managed to create a clear-cut opportunity as Brandon Petersen and Ronwen Williams remained largely untested.

Just before the interval, Inacio Miguel came close to breaking the deadlock for Amakhosi with a header, but the Masandawana goalkeeper was alert to the danger and quickly shut down the threat.

Bafana Ba Style responded almost immediately at the other end, although Fernando Da Cruz's defenders stood firm to clear the danger.

The Soweto giants enjoyed 31% possession, while Miguel Cardoso' side dominated proceedings with 69% of the ball as Sundowns looked to dictate the tempo at half-time.

In the 63rd minute, Langelihle Phili finally got his moment, finding the back of the net with an assist from Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Unable to contain his excitement, the youngster removed his gold and black shirt during the celebrations, earning himself a yellow card in the process.

Cassius Mailula wasted no time after coming onto the field, making an immediate impact to drag Masandawana back into the contest and breathe fresh life into the visitors’ fight for victory.

However, neither heavyweight could land the decisive blow, with the two giants once again forced to share the spoils in a fiercely contested encounter.

GOAL has sampled the supporters’ reactions to the 1-1 draw, while Ndlovu capped his impressive display by walking away with the Man of the Match accolade.

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