Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Durban City: 'Bring Paris Saint-Germain with a little of Arsenal for Amakhosi! The one-goal project is restored with immediate effect; Bobby Motaung bought the game, but Glody Lilepo sabotaged the team'

Kaizer Chiefs finally ended a winless run after beating Durban City 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League game at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The PSL debutants frustrated Amakhosi throughout the first half, but they finally cracked the code in the second half. In the 69th minute, Glody Lilepo, with an assist from Mduduzi Shabalala, scored to break the deadlock in favour of the home side.

With the win, the Glamour Boys have returned to the top five bracket, occupying the fifth position with 33 points from 19 games. Durban City are sixth with just one point fewer than Chiefs' tally.

After Amakhosi's slim victory on their own turf, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.