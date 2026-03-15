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Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, Fizzle Gcaba, Durban City, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Durban City: 'Bring Paris Saint-Germain with a little of Arsenal for Amakhosi! The one-goal project is restored with immediate effect; Bobby Motaung bought the game, but Glody Lilepo sabotaged the team'

After a four-match losing streak, Amakhosi needed a positive result not only to boost their morale but also to please their restless fan base. Although the result gave them three points, the Glamour Boys remain far behind the leading sides in the Premier Soccer League title race. A win is also a welcome outcome for both Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, who have been under pressure.

Kaizer Chiefs finally ended a winless run after beating Durban City 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League game at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The PSL debutants frustrated Amakhosi throughout the first half, but they finally cracked the code in the second half. In the 69th minute, Glody Lilepo, with an assist from Mduduzi Shabalala, scored to break the deadlock in favour of the home side.

With the win, the Glamour Boys have returned to the top five bracket, occupying the fifth position with 33 points from 19 games. Durban City are sixth with just one point fewer than Chiefs' tally.

After Amakhosi's slim victory on their own turf, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    No competition in Africa for Chiefs

    Give us Bodo Glimt combined with PSG with a little bit of Arsenal; we don't have competition here in Africa - Ayabonga Dube

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  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Project continues

    The One Goal Project is restored with immediate effect - Emmanuel Tagor Sterling

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Game bought

    Bobby bought this game for us... Durban City had no intention of scoring today - Comfort Scara Mashabela

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, February 2026MC Alger

    Kaze, Ben Youssef going nowhere

    I thought Rhulani was coming to Kaizer Chiefs; this team needs a real tactical coach. These two carpenters are playing lucky formation - Ramabolu Molatoli

  • Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Lilepo sabotaged the team

    Lilepo wanted to be the hero so bad, defending with his life and sabotaging the attacks so others don't score - Outta Sight

  • Bradley Cross, Glody Lilepo, Inacio Miguel and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Not happy

    I won’t be happy that we won with only one goal against Durban City. We have a long way to go. Still far from better - Lethokuhle Musawenkosi Dlamini

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