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Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows, MTN8 Cup 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Golden Arrows: 'New season, same Chiefs; These players are very lazy; You finished your goals against Kruger United'

Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier Soccer League
MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
K. Shezi
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen

Amakhosi returned to the MTN8 Cup competition after missing out for two seasons, but their comeback ended in disappointment as they were knocked out by Abafana Bes'thende. The Soweto giants were left to rue their missed opportunities in the final third, with their lack of cutting edge ultimately costing them dearly and ruling them out of the Wafa Wafa and leaving them without a domestic cup competition to compete for at this stage of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday evening, with Abafana Bes'thende securing the win to send the Glamour Boys crashing out of the MTN8 Cup.

Both teams tussled for control in a closely contested opening half, with neither team able to produce a clear-cut chance that was good enough to seriously test the goalkeepers.

The Soweto giants, however, came closest to breaking the deadlock, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo coming close on a couple of occasions as Amakhosi looked to make their pressure count.

Despite their efforts, the final touch and execution in the decisive moments were lacking, ensuring that the two sides headed into the halftime break locked at 0-0.

In the 53rd minute, Khulekani Shezi broke the deadlock, beating Brandon Petersen to put his side in front early in the second half.

Fernando Da Cruz' side pushed for an equaliser, but their efforts ultimately came to nothing as Abafana Bes'thende' solitary goal proved enough to secure the victory.

GOAL has sampled the reactions of the Amakhosi faithful following the result.


  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    What happened to Asanele Velebayi?

    What's going on with Asa? he had a good pre season than he cant even make the matchday squad - Mpillow


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  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    These players are very lazy

    Kaizer Chiefs players are chasing shadows. These players are very lazy. Their build-up is very slow. They give away possession very cheaply. Kaizer Chiefs is not improving. Poor football from Kaizer Chiefs. Golden Arrows must beat these cows...haikhona [No way] - Chris80109155

  • Painful to watch my team play

    Just like in previous seasons, it is still painful to watch my team play. The frustration remains the same - Vhakhonimajor



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  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs, July 2025Backpagepix

    Ngcobo must leave Chiefs now

    Nkosingphile Mshini Ngcobo has been a promising player for 6 years now 😭

    Why is Kaizer Chiefs still keeping him? - MavoSithole

    Ngcobo must leave Kaizer Chiefs now🚮🚮🚮🚮 - NtokozoKhoza18

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs finished their goals

    Why does it look like you finished your goals against Kruger United - kgothatsoRa

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    It doesn’t happen that the big three all win in one weekend

    Usually it doesn’t happen that Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns all win in one weekend 😭 Pirates and Sundowns already won - alexsithole


  • Kaizer Chiefs preseason vs Elche

    Same Kaizer Chiefs

    New season, same Kaizer Chiefs . If Kaiser Chiefs don't want to compete for trophies they should just tell us. The trophies drought continues for Chiefs - Jonapato Uusiku

  • Junior Khanye YT video screenshotYouTube

    And we attacked...

    And we attacked Junior Khanye for spelling it out!🤔🤔 - Collen TeeKay Hlekwayo