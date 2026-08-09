Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Golden Arrows: 'New season, same Chiefs; These players are very lazy; You finished your goals against Kruger United'

Kaizer Chiefs suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday evening, with Abafana Bes'thende securing the win to send the Glamour Boys crashing out of the MTN8 Cup.

Both teams tussled for control in a closely contested opening half, with neither team able to produce a clear-cut chance that was good enough to seriously test the goalkeepers.

The Soweto giants, however, came closest to breaking the deadlock, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo coming close on a couple of occasions as Amakhosi looked to make their pressure count.

Despite their efforts, the final touch and execution in the decisive moments were lacking, ensuring that the two sides headed into the halftime break locked at 0-0.

In the 53rd minute, Khulekani Shezi broke the deadlock, beating Brandon Petersen to put his side in front early in the second half.

Fernando Da Cruz' side pushed for an equaliser, but their efforts ultimately came to nothing as Abafana Bes'thende' solitary goal proved enough to secure the victory.

GOAL has sampled the reactions of the Amakhosi faithful following the result.



