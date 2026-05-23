Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Chippa United: 'We appreciate top three but these coaches must go; Given Msimago doesn't improve, he must go; Imagine losing to Brandon Truter who has been at the club for only a week'

Chippa United jumped out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs hosted the Chilli Boys at Moses Mabhida Stadium, looking to end the 2025/26 season on a high, having already secured a top-three finish and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

The Glamour Boys and Chippa had a go at each other in the opening minutes, but the lack of firepower in the final third was the biggest let down for both sides.

Chippa eventually found the break through on 33rd minute after Sammy Seabi scored from a header to give the away side a crucial lead as they fought to avoid relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

While Chiefs fought to overturn the scoreline, Chippa produced a solid defence at the back, preventing the Naturena side from scoring.

As a result, Chippa held on to their 1-0 lead to avoid relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after finishing 13th on the log with 28 points.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to Chiefs' defeat against Chippa:

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