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Azola Matrose Chippa United Bradley Cross Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Chippa United: 'We appreciate top three but these coaches must go; Given Msimago doesn't improve, he must go; Imagine losing to Brandon Truter who has been at the club for only a week'

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Chippa United
K. Ben Youssef
B. Truter
S. Msimango
T. Mazhamba
L. Baartman

Amakhosi hosted the Chilli Boys in the final match of the 2025/26 season, aiming to wrap up the campaign in style with a victory. However, the Eastern Cape-based outfit proved to be too powerful for the Soweto giants in front of their fans in Durban. The Chippa Mpengesi side moved out of the relegation zone with a victory over the 2025 Nedbank Cup winner to retain their status in the top-flight.

Chippa United jumped out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs hosted the Chilli Boys at Moses Mabhida Stadium, looking to end the 2025/26 season on a high, having already secured a top-three finish and CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

The Glamour Boys and Chippa had a go at each other in the opening minutes, but the lack of firepower in the final third was the biggest let down for both sides.

Chippa eventually found the break through on 33rd minute after Sammy Seabi scored from a header to give the away side a crucial lead as they fought to avoid relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

While Chiefs fought to overturn the scoreline, Chippa produced a solid defence at the back, preventing the Naturena side from scoring.

As a result, Chippa held on to their 1-0 lead to avoid relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after finishing 13th on the log with 28 points.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to Chiefs' defeat against Chippa:

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  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Sack the coaches

    We appreciate the top three finish, but these coaches must go - Killer

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  • Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpagepix

    Given Msimango out too!

    Given Msimango doesn't improve. He must leave, and we find better players who want to play for the badge - Masilo

  • Brandon Truter, Richards BayBackpage

    Chiefs lose to who?!

    Imagine losing to Brandon Truter, who has only been at Chippa United for a week. What a shame - Masixole Lui

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  • Luke Baartman, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Luke's future looks bright

    I've seen enough. Luke Baartman has a bright future at Chiefs. What a top talent. he was unlucky to not score - BabMkhize

  • Vusimuzi Mncube Sekhukhune United Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Overhaul time

    We must let go of at least ten players and sign quality players. We can compete for the trophies next season - Sfiso Mazubuko

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Safe hands

    In the absence of Brandon Petersen, we didn't look bad at the back. Takalani Mazhamba is a good goalkeeper, we are in safe hands - Sipho