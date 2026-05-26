Ka-ching! Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff to pocket R100 million bonus for winning CAF Champions League
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Champions of Africa secure massive windfall
Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the pinnacle of continental football once again, but the glory isn't the only thing the players are celebrating.
Following their hard-fought victory over Moroccan giants AS FAR, the club's hierarchy has reportedly decided to hand over the entire prize purse to the individuals who made it happen.
Their historic success has unlocked a massive financial reward from CAF, who announced earlier this year the winners of the competition would receive $6 million (approximately R100 million).
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Culture of success
The decision to distribute the full amount among the players and technical staff is not a one-off gesture but rather the continuation of a long-standing tradition at Chloorkop first started by former club president Patrice Motsepe after their first CAF Champions League title in 2016 and has remained in effect under current chairman Tlhopie Motsepe.
This player-centric approach has been a cornerstone of the club's rise to dominance in the modern era.
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Rewarding collective achievement
By ensuring that the prize money goes directly to the dressing room, the club reinforces its reputation as one of the best-run football institutions in Africa.
The payout serves as the ultimate "thank you" for a gruelling campaign and underlines Sundowns’ approach of rewarding collective achievement, particularly after another demanding season played across multiple competitions.
For the players and technical team, the financial reward now arrives alongside the prestige of etching their names into the club’s history books.
This level of investment suggests that the Brazilians' hunger for more silverware is far from satisfied.
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What comes next for Sundowns?
With the 'big one' finally restored to the trophy cabinet in Chloorkop and the current squad buoyed by their massive financial windfall, attention now turns to sustaining their continental supremacy next season.
There is also the matter of winning back their domestic league title from Orlando Pirates after eight years of dominance came to an end.