Ka-ching! Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff to pocket R100 million bonus for winning CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns have reached the pinnacle of continental football once again, but the glory isn't the only thing the players are celebrating.

Following their hard-fought victory over Moroccan giants AS FAR, the club's hierarchy has reportedly decided to hand over the entire prize purse to the individuals who made it happen.

Their historic success has unlocked a massive financial reward from CAF, who announced earlier this year the winners of the competition would receive $6 million (approximately R100 million).







