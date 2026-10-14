Al-Ahli's under-21s keep chasing down their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad at the summit of the Joy Elite League. The two giants of the Saudi capital, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, are nowhere to be seen.
Jwy Elite League: Al Ahli chase Al Ittihad's lead with Al Hilal and Al Nassr absent in round six
Round of postponements
Eight matches went ahead in the sixth round of the Joy Elite League, with four others pushed back to later dates because of current events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Top of that list is Al-Hilal's meeting with visitors Al-Watan, now scheduled for Thursday 3 December. Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Tadamon follows on Tuesday 22 of the same month.
Al-Akhdoud against Al-Jabalain also fell victim to the reshuffle and will be played on Wednesday 18 November. Al-Riyadh host NEOM on Friday 25 December.
Al-Ittihad retain top spot
The pick of the round came last, Al-Ittihad against Al-Khaleej in Jeddah, and "the Tigers" settled it with a single goal.
Ammar Al-Ghamdi struck it. The outstanding striker, still in fine form, broke clean through on the Al-Khaleej goal and finished with that magical left foot.
Victory moved Al-Ittihad to 16 points and top of the Saudi Under-21 League table, two clear of Al-Ahli in second.
For Al-Khaleej, it was a second defeat of the season. They sit ninth on 9 points.
Al Ahli chase Al Ittihad
Al-Ahli, by contrast, ground out a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda despite spending almost the entire second half with 10 men after Mohammed Al-Malki was sent off in the 50th minute.
Musa Adam was the difference. Scoring for the fifth match running, the forward struck twice, in the 6th minute and again on 44, to drag his side over the line.
Al-Wehda pulled one back in stoppage time at the end of the first half and had the extra man after the break, but they couldn't find an equaliser against a backs-to-the-wall Al-Ahli performance.
That fight lifted Al-Ahli into second on 14 points, two behind leaders Al-Ittihad.
Defeat was Al-Wehda's fourth of the season. They sit 17th on 4 points.
Round of big results
Elsewhere, the goals flowed. Al-Taawoun edged Al-Ettifaq 5-4 in a game that crackled right up to the closing minutes.
Al-Ettifaq took the biggest win of the round, thrashing Al-Faisaly 5-0 to extend a season of emphatic scorelines.
Al-Orobah saw off Al-Feiha 4-1, Damac came through 3-2 against Al-Hazem and Al-Qadsiah nicked it 2-1 against Al-Ansar. Al-Fateh and Al-Najma played out the only draw, 2-2.
Eight matches made up the sixth round of the Joy Elite League. Seven produced a winner. Only one finished level.
Those eight games brought 35 goals, more than four a match. It's a staggering rate, and it says plenty about the quality on show in Saudi Arabia's under-21 league.
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