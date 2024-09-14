Jwaneng Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Sea Robbers' Caf fixture against the Batswana outfit this weekend.

Orlando Pirates are in Gaborone, Botswana for the first leg of the Caf Champions League's second preliminary round fixture against Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Sea Robbers come into the match as favourites, but they are aware anything can happen on the pitch as seen last season against the same opponent.

To stand a chnace of making it to the Group Stage, the Sea Robbers have no option but to try and get a positive outcome away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Galaxy and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

