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cm grafica zhegrova juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Zhegrova is still on the market: watch out for Saudi Arabia before Sunday

Juventus
Transfers
E. Zhegrova

For the Kosovan, Juventus remain waiting for official offers

Edon Zhegrova's future is still up in the air. Al-Ittihad are tracking the Kosovo winger and are understood to have made an initial enquiry to gauge the player's availability and valuation. No official offer has arrived yet, but Juventus have already set their terms.


According to TuttoJuve.com, the Bianconeri will consider a sale only if an offer of at least €15 million arrives, a figure that could rise through bonuses. That would allow them to protect their investment in the player, signed from Lille for around €14.3 million plus additional costs and bonuses, and under contract until 2030.

  • That is why a straight loan does not look like an especially appealing option for Juventus. Any serious interest from Al-Ittihad could instead pave the way for a permanent transfer, or a deal with solid guarantees over a future purchase.


    For now, the situation remains on hold: the first contact has been made, but now the money has to go on the table. If the Saudi club move close to €15 million, Juventus will be ready to listen seriously. The transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes on Sunday 6 September.


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