Juventus, Zhegrova has been reborn, but he cannot play in the Europa League and Atalanta are considering him for January





Edon Zhegrova answered on the pitch. After a summer in which Juventus had also considered sidelining the Kosovan winger, the 1999-born player took centre stage at the Mapei Stadium with a brace that kept Juventus in the game until the end, in the match they then lost 3-2 against Sassuolo.





Fabrizio Romano reported Juventus' summer decision on his YouTube channel. The Bianconeri had explored the possibility of finding a transfer solution for Zhegrova, but none of the options led to an agreement. Lazio were never a genuinely concrete option, Atalanta gave it some thought without ever working seriously on the formula, while with Al-Ittihad no agreement was reached and the Saudi club chose other players.





Zhegrova therefore stayed in Turin. That stay had also led Juventus to leave him out of their UEFA list, believing they could still find the player a new destination in countries where the market was, and still is in the case of Saudi Arabia, open. In the end, though, the market did not produce a solution and the Kosovan remained with Juventus.