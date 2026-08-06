Juventus, what is still missing in the transfer market? Between Suzuki, Lucumì and Vlahovic’s replacement: a department-by-department analysis

With three and a half weeks left in the transfer window, we analyse Juventus' squad department by department to work out where the biggest gaps are, both in numbers and in quality.





First, a reminder of Juventus' transfer business so far, both incomings and outgoings.





SIGNINGS: Ekhator (f, Genoa), Celik (d, Roma), Alajbegovic (f, Bayer Leverkusen), Kolo Muani (f, Paris Saint-Germain).





DEPARTURES: Vlahovic (f, free agent), Kostic (m, free agent), Openda (f, Lyon), Rouhi (d, Carrarese), Pedro Felipe (d, Racing Santander), Adzic (m, Sassuolo), Joao Mario (d, Fiorentina)







