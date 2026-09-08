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Kenan Yildiz Juventus DESKTOPGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus wages 2026-27: Yildiz top, the wage bill rises, Alajbegovic earns less than Gatti, the ranking

Juventus
Serie A

All the salaries in the Juventus squad, from highest to lowest

Juventus are still pushing up their wage bill. In 2026/27, according to estimates by Calcio e Finanza, Juventus will spend €84.95 million net, equal to around €145.52 million gross, an increase of more than 18% on the previous season.


That puts Juventus second in Serie A for wages, behind only Inter, whose gross wage bill stands at €145.82 million, just €300,000 higher.


Kenan Yildiz now tops the club's internal wage rankings, earning around €6 million net per season. The Turk's salary has jumped sharply from the €1.5 million he earned the previous season, also after the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, who in 2025/26 was the squad's highest-paid player on €12 million net. Behind Yildiz come Kolo Muani on €5.5 million, Bremer and Douglas Luiz on €5 million, and Koopmeiners on €4.5 million.


In total, the five highest-paid players make up around 31% of Juventus' total net wage bill. Another eight players earn at least €4 million net per season, underlining the rising salary cost of the squad.

  • Juventus wages 2026-27: the rankings

    Here are Juventus players' estimated net salaries for the 2026/27 season, excluding bonuses, according to Calcio e Finanza:


    Kenan Yildiz: €6 million;

    Randal Kolo Muani: €5.5 million;

    Bremer: €5 million;

    Douglas Luiz: €5 million;

    Teun Koopmeiners: €4.5 million;

    Nick Woltemade: €4.4 million;

    Weston McKennie: €4 million;

    Manuel Locatelli: €4 million;

    Francisco Conceição: €3.8 million;

    Nicolás González: €3.6 million;

    Federico Gatti: €3.1 million;

    Kerim Alajbegović: €3 million;

    Pape Sarr: €3 million;

    Zeki Çelik: €2.8 million;

    Jhon Lucumí: €2.5 million;

    Jérémie Boga: €2.5 million;

    Edon Zhegrova: €2.5 million;

    Guglielmo Vicario: €2.5 million;

    Andrea Cambiaso: €2.4 million;

    Pierre Kalulu: €2.4 million;

    Lloyd Kelly: €2.4 million;

    Khéphren Thuram: €2 million;

    Daniele Rugani: €1.8 million;

    Arkadiusz Milik: €1.75 million;

    Kamil Grabara: €1.7 million;

    Jeff Ekhator: €1.3 million;

    Juan Cabal: €1.2 million;

    Carlo Pinsoglio: €300,000.



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