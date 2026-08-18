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Grafica Vicario Juventus hdCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Vicario has signed: the figures and his squad number

Juventus
Transfers
G. Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur

The goalkeeper arrives on loan with an option to buy

Guglielmo Vicario is a new Juventus player. The Italian goalkeeper has signed the contract that ties him to the club, completing one of the final formal steps in the move that brings him to Turin from Tottenham.


Juventus and Tottenham struck a deal for a free loan, with Juventus also securing an option to make the move permanent. The option to buy has been set at €8 million, to which a further €2 million in bonuses could be added. The deal gives Juventus the chance to assess Vicario over the course of the season before deciding whether to trigger a permanent transfer.


  • After the player's signature, only the final bureaucratic formalities remain. What is still missing, in fact, is the official Juventus announcement, expected shortly, which will definitively mark the start of the 1996-born goalkeeper's new adventure in black and white.


    Vicario now starts a new chapter after his experience at Tottenham, returning to Italy. The goalkeeper will need to make his case to earn space and trust in the Juventus squad.


    In Turin, Vicario will wear the number 25 shirt and will officially begin his Juventus experience as soon as the club's announcement arrives.



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Serie A
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