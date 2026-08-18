Guglielmo Vicario is a new Juventus player. The Italian goalkeeper has signed the contract that ties him to the club, completing one of the final formal steps in the move that brings him to Turin from Tottenham.





Juventus and Tottenham struck a deal for a free loan, with Juventus also securing an option to make the move permanent. The option to buy has been set at €8 million, to which a further €2 million in bonuses could be added. The deal gives Juventus the chance to assess Vicario over the course of the season before deciding whether to trigger a permanent transfer.



