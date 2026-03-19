Today’s edition of Tuttosport provides an update from Juventus on the fitness of Thuram and Vlahovic ahead of Saturday evening’s match against Sassuolo at 8.45 pm.
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Juventus: Thuram back in team training, Vlahovic hopes to be called up – the latest from Continassa ahead of the Sassuolo match
SU THURAM
Khephren Thuram suffered a severe ankle bruise in the second half of the away match in Udine, having to come off in the 49th minute. Ahead of the clash against Sassuolo, the Frenchman had not yet returned to full training as of yesterday. However, today’s edition of Tuttosport reveals that the pain is subsiding and the swelling has practically gone down. At this stage, Spalletti hopes to have Thuram back from the first minute, with his return to the squad expected today at Continassa. According to the newspaper, following the convincing victory in Udine, Spalletti would like to field the same starting eleven, including Thuram himself.
CHAPTER: VLAHOVIC
Dusan Vlahovic’s return to the squad seems to be drawing ever closer. The striker, who has been sidelined for several months, is reportedly ready to get some match minutes under his belt; however, he will not be training with the group tomorrow as part of a workload management plan: a planned decision that forms part of a pre-determined programme for the Serbian. Reports from Continassa suggest his physical condition is steadily improving and that he needs to regain his match fitness. For this reason, Vlahovic could return to the pitch for just a few minutes against Sassuolo, at a crucial juncture in his relationship with Juventus as the issue of his contract renewal remains unresolved.