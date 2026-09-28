Juventus, three options for the left flank: from Emerson Palmieri to Abner and Tagliafico

Nicolás Tagliafico, Lyon's Argentine 1992-born full-back, also remains an option (with a contract running until 2027). Juventus had already tried to sign him at the end of August, but the move mainly fell through because Cabal did not leave and because of competition from Atletico Madrid, who were themselves unable to complete the deal.





Three profiles, then, for the same need: to strengthen the left flank and give Luciano Spalletti more options.







