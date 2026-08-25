Bournemouth's statement reads:





AFC Bournemouth are delighted to announce the signing of Michele Di Gregorio on a season-long loan from Juventus. The 29-year-old goalkeeper joins the Cherries after establishing himself as one of Serie A's highest-rated number ones, bringing significant experience at the top level of Italian and European football. Di Gregorio began his professional career at Inter before gaining valuable first-team experience during loan spells at Renate, Novara and Pordenone. He then enjoyed a breakthrough season with Monza, helping the club secure their historic promotion to Serie A.





Those performances in the Italian top flight earned him widespread recognition: he was in fact named Serie A's best goalkeeper for the 2023/24 season, keeping 14 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions. After moving to Juventus in the summer of 2024, he featured in both domestic and European competition, adding Champions League experience to his CV.





Speaking about his move to AFC Bournemouth, Di Gregorio said: "I'm very happy to be here. It is a very important moment for me and I believe the decision to come to Bournemouth was the right one.





"I felt the club's strong desire to have me here and I sensed the ambition of the club to continue growing and achieving great milestones. The Premier League is the best league in the world. It is an honour for me to be here and to have the opportunity to play at such a high level."





Tiago Pinto, AFC Bournemouth's president of football operations, commented: "Michele is a goalkeeper of excellent quality and with valuable experience at the highest level. He has consistently shown his worth in Serie A and in European competitions, and we are convinced he will be an excellent addition to our squad."





Di Gregorio will wear AFC Bournemouth's number 20 shirt and will join his new team-mates ahead of the club's first home Premier League match of the season, scheduled for this weekend.