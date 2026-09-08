Juventus: the causes of the injuries, the contradictions of the transfer market and Spalletti who must find new solutions in attack

Start with the injuries. The causes differ, from traumatic injuries (Yildiz) to pre-existing muscle problems (Thuram), and then the minor knocks carried over from other experiences (Sarr), but taking everything into account, there may be a common thread. One possible reason why Juventus have, in recent years, had the highest average number of injured players in the whole of Serie A also lies in the constant changes at Continassa.





Just as Paratici, Cherubini, Giuntoli, Comolli and Carnevali have followed one another at the top level, and Allegri, Sarri, Pirlo, Allegri again, Motta, Tudor and Spalletti in the dugout, Juventus have also gone through a troubled spell of constant change in the fitness coach role. After Simone Folletti’s five years between 2014 and 2019, from 2019 to today, the following have succeeded one another: Losi, Ranzato, Bertelli, Folletti again, Colinet, Licini, Pertusio, Ragnacci and, now, Sinatti. Constant changes that certainly do not help.



