"A goal is obviously pleasing for anyone, but on its own it is not enough. Just as an assist or a goal are not enough if, over the other ninety minutes, you do not give the right support to the team. You score a goal in a minute, whereas the match lasts ninety-six: what really matters is your attitude throughout the whole game. He did well. It is true, at times he gave the ball away when he could have kept the move going, but he showed his qualities. When he has the ball at his feet, he can draw in two or three defenders, and he also showed the quality of his shot. It is always about putting all these things back inside that box I was talking about earlier, in order to complete the performance and help the team grow. Then there are those who contribute with one play and those who do so with another."