Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP

After a third defeat in nine league matches, Luciano Spalletti's position looks increasingly precarious. Juventus, on 14 points, sit 11 points off top spot and six off fourth, which would secure a place in next season's Champions League. At Marassi, Juventus looked almost at sea as they lost 2-0 to Genoa: mentally, technically and tactically. The same had happened ten ago in the 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. After the match at the Ferraris, Spalletti delivered a scathing assessment of his team: "There was a little bit of everything in it. We need to see whether these players have all of that in them right now." Early in the season, the manager from Certaldo has been just as hard on himself: "I'm staking the chance to end my career well on this. I'm almost 70."