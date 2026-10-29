After a third defeat in nine league matches, Luciano Spalletti's position looks increasingly precarious. Juventus, on 14 points, sit 11 points off top spot and six off fourth, which would secure a place in next season's Champions League. At Marassi, Juventus looked almost at sea as they lost 2-0 to Genoa: mentally, technically and tactically. The same had happened ten ago in the 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. After the match at the Ferraris, Spalletti delivered a scathing assessment of his team: "There was a little bit of everything in it. We need to see whether these players have all of that in them right now." Early in the season, the manager from Certaldo has been just as hard on himself: "I'm staking the chance to end my career well on this. I'm almost 70."
Juventus, Spalletti’s position in doubt: a big-name manager now or a caretaker while waiting for Inzaghi
Deliberations over Spalletti ongoing
The next few hours and days at Juventus could decide Spalletti's future. The owners chose Spalletti and renewed his contract, while the management inherited him after that decision. Both are now weighing up what to do. After years of managerial changes, from Sarri to Pirlo, Allegri, Motta, Tudor and finally Spalletti, Elkann's watchword is "continuity". But the money from qualification for the next Champions League is a matter of life and death for Juventus. If the situation deteriorates over the coming matches, they could change manager again during the season. Sunday's home match against Napoli could already decide Spalletti's fate. Matches against AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina follow before the break.
Conte or Deschamps
If Spalletti were sacked, Juventus would have two options: appoint a high-profile manager immediately to start a new era, or bring in an interim manager until the end of the season. Antonio Conte and Didier Deschamps are in the frame for the first option. Conte guarantees results, but he comes at a high cost and makes heavy demands in the transfer market. The owners have not yet fully forgiven him for his about-turn in 2014. Whether Conte would accept a Juventus side at such a low ebb is another question: in 2025, he chose to renew with Napoli and turned Juventus down. Deschamps is also a winner and has strong ties to Juventus and Turin, but he has not managed a club since 2012 (Marseille).
Caretaker manager while awaiting Inzaghi
Stefano Pioli and Paulo Sousa are the leading candidates for a caretaker role. Both enjoyed success as Juventus players. Pioli is coming off an unhappy spell at Fiorentina and wants to revive his career, while Sousa is seeking another opportunity in Europe after his time at Shabab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates. A caretaker appointment would be tied to a specific decision already planned for next season. Giovanni Carnevali's dream appointment is Simone Inzaghi, former manager of Lazio and Inter, who is under contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia until June 2027.
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