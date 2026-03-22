"I’m happy to explain the penalty incident to you… but let’s start by giving a straightforward account of what happened. Who was the penalty taker? Last time you asked me why Locatelli didn’t take it and why someone else did… David took it… so why did he take it? Yildiz took it… and why?… Now they’re letting Locatelli take it – why did Locatelli take it?”, says the coach impatiently, recalling the incident in the Juve-Lecce match when it was the Canadian himself who took responsibility and missed the penalty.





"This is a complete mess: you tell us what to do, you tell us, otherwise we’ll end up in a madhouse, we’ll all end up in a madhouse. Why did Yildiz take it? He had the ball in his hands… They take the ball because it’s clear they want to take it. Then I speak to Locatelli, who came over and said to me: ‘I’ll take it’. So? If you want to take it, you take it, because you’re the designated penalty-taker… ‘I’ll take it,’ well done, go and tell them I told you to take it. It was a completely normal thing… otherwise let’s set up a co-operative… another referendum on who should take the penalty…”.