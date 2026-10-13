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CM Juventus Inside Spalletti 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, Spalletti is unfair to himself and brings doubt into the team. And against Pisacane, he had already ‘lost’ the day before

Juventus
L. Spalletti
F. Pisacane
Originals

The Juventus manager’s comments and behaviour raise more than a few questions.

Which Luciano Spalletti is coaching Juventus?Is it the inspired, intuitive and at times brilliant version who led Napoli to the 2023 Serie A title? Or is it the gloomy, inscrutable Spalletti, prone to changing his mind over his selections, whom we saw in the Italy dugout from the disastrous 2024 European Championship to the debacle against Norway?


Spalletti's recent comments raise questions about his ability to manage a team and club who lost their winning identity years ago. After Cagliari, Spalletti stressed that he and the players aren't just playing to win matches at this stage: their careers, even their sporting lives, are at stake. Juventus need continuity and calm after years of abrupt changes and upheaval. Talk of sporting 'life or death' feels excessive. Spalletti was hard on himself, too: "What's at stake for me isn't tonight's result, but ending my career well, because I'm 70 now."


Those 'definitive' words suggest insecurity and uncertainty. Spalletti also said: "Do the fans dream of Conte? I don't want to disappoint Carnevali, and I'll try to become the manager he wants." But why 'become'? If Carnevali has chosen to continue with Spalletti, he probably already sees him as the manager he wants. Otherwise, he would have replaced him. Do Spalletti's words motivate the team, or leave them with more doubts?


  • Spalletti got it wrong with Pisacane

    Spalletti's confrontation with Cagliari manager Fabio Pisacane began before kick-off. Spalletti appeared to have already lost their war of words from afar before he spoke to his younger colleague after the final whistle. At a press conference on Saturday, 24 hours before the match, Pisacane said: "Juventus are not a perfect team." Speaking at a press conference in Turin, Spalletti replied: "Pisacane and Giulini have earned the points they have, but not last year's victory. They did not deserve that."


    Any complaint about Cagliari's alleged time-wasting belonged with the referee, not Pisacane. Something seemed to have been simmering in the manager from Certaldo since last season's match. It unsettled him in the build-up and spilled over at the end of the game. His behaviour was wrong and deserved censure. Spalletti received a one-match ban. The reason: "For having, at the end of the match, adopted a provocative attitude towards the opposing team's manager, creating a moment of tension between members of the two benches." Pisacane also received a one-match ban. The reason: "For having, at the end of the match, reacted to the provocative behaviour of the opposing team's manager, fuelling a moment of tension between members of the two benches."


    Spalletti provoked. Pisacane reacted.


    Which version of Spalletti is managing Juventus? Can the Juventus manager afford a ban for provoking a dispute with the Cagliari manager?




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