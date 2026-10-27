Juventus are determined to build on their excellent win over Lecce as they chase a Champions League place. They travel to face Genoa tomorrow, but the injury crisis is still forcing Luciano Spalletti into difficult decisions. At his pre-match press conference, the manager said there would probably be a slight tactical change.
Juventus, Spalletti: “Genoa are ready for a battle, like De Rossi. Sarr has recovered, there could be changes up front. Kolo Muani is not yet at the required level, but he worries opponents”
Battle-ready Genoa, just like De Rossi
"A very tough team to face because of the atmosphere, and tactically Genoa have two options in a match: they have the physical strength both for set pieces and for attacking the space in behind. Above all, though, Genoa have De Rossi's spirit. I know him well, and he was my enforcer on the pitch. He immediately brought determination, grit and the desire to be a team ready for battle."
Alajbegovic in a 3-5-2?
"This is a valid point and it starts with assessing the players, but it does not make us forget the make-up of our squad. We must not disadvantage those with different attributes, and only a very slight rotation is needed to turn it into a 4-3-2-1 (he meant 3-4-2-1, ed.). Anyone can play in the two positions. Kolo Muani can play in this space and can be part attacking midfielder, part wide forward."
We are in good health
"We are on the ball, the team are on the ball and the club are on the ball. You can see it in the care taken over the free-kick that led to the opening goal against Lecce. If the players’ minds had not been clear, they would not have managed it. We have to find the right solutions on the pitch. We have to arrive by coach and not even get changed, but go straight onto the pitch and compete as we did in the first half against Lecce.
Then there is the danger of matches coming so close together. But fatigue is also a mental state, because sooner or later it arrives, and it depends on how you respond at that moment. If you push it away, accept that you are tired and find other solutions, then that is good. The team have the right mentality and it showed, although we made a few too many misplaced passes. We are completely healthy"
Ballon d’Or for Kane
"I have other objectives to discuss with the players. I spoke about this with the staff and we felt it was right to give it to him. It was a logical choice given the player's quality. His numbers are staggering, even if he does not get as much attention as others. It's the right thing to do."
The 4-3-3 is not a minor rotation
"4-2-3-1? I meant 3-4-2-1. I got it wrong, and I apologise. A small adjustment takes you from 3-5-2 to 3-4-2-1. It involves a rotation of the two central players and the two wing-backs. Switching to a back four means reshuffling more significant things.
With these two versions, you lose the tactical system, but some combinations remain and the three centre-backs stay together. With one more centre-back, you have more physicality across the pitch. So between 3-5-2 and 3-4-2-1, only the players up front need to rotate."
Tactical choices between Genoa and Napoli
"One eye on Genoa and one on Napoli? We take everything into account. The team will more or less be the same because we don't have many alternatives. But I saw clarity and awareness in what the team did today. I saw them do things well this morning. We could change something up front, especially when you consider the five substitutions. The 16 who will play are easy to identify; what's important is how the substitutes will use the 20 minutes they get."
Sarr fit again
"We've also got Sarr back and have the option of playing a winger in the half-space alongside the striker."
View the league table
"Looking at the table? It doesn’t change much. We have to win matches and put in convincing performances like the one in Lecce. We mustn’t focus on the problems we have; we have to find the solution. We need to clear up a few doubts mentally and go all out to get results."
Kolo Muani
"As well as Kolo Muani's performance, you have to consider the effect he has on opponents when they face him and the advantage he gives his team-mates. He always makes opponents a little fearful. He's not at that level yet, but what I want to highlight, and what I really liked, is his celebration and reaction when Douglas Luiz makes it 2-0. Go back and watch it. I have complete faith in him."
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