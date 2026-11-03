Juventus shareholders meet today. The meeting starts at 10am at the Allianz Stadium, with approval of the financial statements, the appointment of two board members and authority for the board to carry out a capital increase on the agenda.
Alongside approval of the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026, which recorded a loss of 66 million, shareholders will vote on whether to authorise the board to carry out a capital increase of up to 250 million "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), the enhancement of the brand's value and economic and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the Elkann-Agnelli family holding company, has guaranteed that it will cover its share (65.4%) and any unsubscribed portion. It has already paid 60 million in advance.