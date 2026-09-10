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CM grafica Sarr Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus: Sarr steps up ahead of Sassuolo, the conditions of McKennie and Cambiaso

Juventus
Serie A
P. Sarr

The Senegalese player trained partially with the group for the first time

Juventus kept working towards Sunday evening's away match against Sassuolo. The good news for Luciano Spalletti is Pape Sarr, who for the first time since his arrival has completed part of the session with the group. The Senegal midfielder is recovering from a few minor knocks he brought with him from Tottenham and could be in a position to respond positively to his first call-up since arriving at Continassa. Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso, meanwhile, worked separately and face a tougher battle to recover in time for the match at the Mapei Stadium.


Sarr could make it into the squad for Sunday's match, while the American and the wing-back remain major doubts for Sassuolo and could instead return for next Thursday's Europa League match against Nijmegen.

  • Of Juventus' long list of injured absentees, Sarr, McKennie and Cambiaso are the three closest to returning. The recovery times of Ekhator, Cabal, Boga, Yildiz, Thuram and Locatelli are longer, and in some cases much longer.


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Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV