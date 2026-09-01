Juventus have submitted to Lega Serie A the contract for the temporary signing from Tottenham of Senegal midfielder, born in 2002, Pape Matar Sarr.
Translated by
Juventus, Sarr joins from Tottenham on loan: the figures and the conditions for the option to buy
The formula
Sarr has joined Juventus from Tottenham on an initial loan dealworth around €2 million, with a further €27 million option to buy. That option becomes active only if two conditions are met: Juventus qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League, with the Conference League not included, and Sarr plays in 50% of the matches available to him in all competitions this season.
The official figures
Juventus have confirmed the figures of the Sarr deal in a statement:
Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur FC for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2027, of the registration rights of player Pape Matar Sarr, for a fee of €2.5 million, plus ancillary costs of €0.3 million.
The agreement also provides for the option and, should certain conditions be met during the 2026/2027 sporting season, the obligation for Juventus to acquire the player on a permanent basis. The agreed fee for the possible permanent acquisition is €27.5 million, payable over three financial years.
Who is
Born in 2002, Pape Matar Sarr will turn 24 in mid-September. The Senegal international has been playing in Europe for several years, first in France and then in England.
Metz brought him to Europe from Generation Foot in 2020. Sarr developed there and scored three goals in 22 appearances during his first Ligue 1 season. He featured even more in the second, playing 33 times with one goal and three assists.
Then came the call from Tottenham in the summer of 2022, where Sarr initially found very little room. Over the next three seasons, though, the young Senegalese grew into an important player for Spurs in the Premier League and in Europe, including the run that in 2025 led the English side to triumph in the Europa League: Pape made 13 appearances and scored two goals.
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