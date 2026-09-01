Born in 2002, Pape Matar Sarr will turn 24 in mid-September. The Senegal international has been playing in Europe for several years, first in France and then in England.





Metz brought him to Europe from Generation Foot in 2020. Sarr developed there and scored three goals in 22 appearances during his first Ligue 1 season. He featured even more in the second, playing 33 times with one goal and three assists.





Then came the call from Tottenham in the summer of 2022, where Sarr initially found very little room. Over the next three seasons, though, the young Senegalese grew into an important player for Spurs in the Premier League and in Europe, including the run that in 2025 led the English side to triumph in the Europa League: Pape made 13 appearances and scored two goals.



















