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CM grafica Sarr Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Sarr back in training with the group: he will be in the squad for the match against Sassuolo. How McKennie and Cambiaso are doing

Juventus
P. Sarr
W. McKennie
A. Cambiaso

The Senegalese midfielder has recovered and trained regularly with his team-mates

Juventus continue to prepare for Sunday evening's away match against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. Luciano Spalletti has had some good news from Pape Sarr, who completed the full training session with the group this morning at Continassa and who, according to Sky Sport, will therefore be included in the squad for the match against Alberto Aquilani's Neroverdi. The Senegal midfielder has recovered from the minor niggles he had been carrying from Tottenham and is now back in line with the rest of the squad in terms of preparation.


Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso, however, again trained separately and making the match against Sassuolo is more difficult for both: tomorrow's final training session will be decisive. The American and the wide player remain doubts for Sassuolo and could instead return for next Thursday's Europa League match against Nijmegen.

  • Out of the long list of injured players at Juventus, Sarr, McKennie and Cambiaso are the three closest to returning. The recovery times for Ekhator, Cabal, Boga, Yildiz, Thuram and Locatelli are longer, and in some cases much longer.

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